Campus Tensta Renovation / Tengbom

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Category: Educational Architecture, Schools, Renovation

Design Team: Josefin Larsson, Therese Gradin, Charles Davis, Karolina Lorentzi, Jesús Azpeitia, Banafsheh Nejad, Kicki Claesson, Pontus Eriksson, Stefan Lara Torres, Ali Mehrvash, Tamara Ismail, Magnus Stenmark, Peter Lindskog Svensson, Amalia Fors, Caroline Wetterling, Evdokia Karamitzia, Julia Eliasson, Linnéa Olmarken, Mårten Tovle, Simon Runsten, Veronica Skeppe, Weizhou Peng

Architect Of Original Building : Gösta Uddén, Uddén Arkitektkontor (1980–84)

Engineering & Consulting > Acoustic: Claes Reichmann, Reichmann antikvarier

City: Spånga-Tensta

Country: Sweden

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Text description provided by the architects. Campus Tensta transforms the former Tensta Upper Secondary School, a culturally significant 1980s building, into a contemporary multi-tenant educational campus through careful renovation and minimal intervention. Designed originally by Gösta Uddén, the building's spatial openness, winter garden, robust material palette, and strong architectural identity have been preserved while adapting the complex to contemporary technical, environmental, and educational requirements. The project demonstrates how sensitive reuse can extend the life of important public architecture while reducing environmental impact and maintaining long-term cultural value.