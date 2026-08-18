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Campus Tensta Renovation / Tengbom

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Campus Tensta Renovation / Tengbom - Image 2 of 18Campus Tensta Renovation / Tengbom - Interior Photography, Wood, BeamCampus Tensta Renovation / Tengbom - Interior Photography, WoodCampus Tensta Renovation / Tengbom - Interior Photography, Wood, BeamCampus Tensta Renovation / Tengbom - More Images+ 13

Curated by Nina Vuga

Educational Architecture, Schools, Renovation
Spånga-Tensta, Sweden
  • Architects: Tengbom
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  15
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Felix Gerlach
  • Lead Architects: Josefin Larsson, architect SAR/MSA
  • Design Team: Josefin Larsson, Therese Gradin, Charles Davis, Karolina Lorentzi, Jesús Azpeitia, Banafsheh Nejad, Kicki Claesson, Pontus Eriksson, Stefan Lara Torres, Ali Mehrvash, Tamara Ismail, Magnus Stenmark, Peter Lindskog Svensson, Amalia Fors, Caroline Wetterling, Evdokia Karamitzia, Julia Eliasson, Linnéa Olmarken, Mårten Tovle, Simon Runsten, Veronica Skeppe, Weizhou Peng
  • Architect Of Original Building : Gösta Uddén, Uddén Arkitektkontor (1980–84)
  • Engineering & Consulting > Acoustic: Claes Reichmann, Reichmann antikvarier
  • City: Spånga-Tensta
  • Country: Sweden
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Campus Tensta Renovation / Tengbom - Image 2 of 18
© Felix Gerlach

Text description provided by the architects. Campus Tensta transforms the former Tensta Upper Secondary School, a culturally significant 1980s building, into a contemporary multi-tenant educational campus through careful renovation and minimal intervention. Designed originally by Gösta Uddén, the building's spatial openness, winter garden, robust material palette, and strong architectural identity have been preserved while adapting the complex to contemporary technical, environmental, and educational requirements. The project demonstrates how sensitive reuse can extend the life of important public architecture while reducing environmental impact and maintaining long-term cultural value.

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureSchoolsRefurbishmentRenovationSweden
Cite: "Campus Tensta Renovation / Tengbom" 18 Aug 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1183238/campus-tensta-tengbom> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Felix Gerlach

Tensta 校园改造 / Tengbom

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