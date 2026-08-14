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Locust Grove Pavilion / de Leon & Primmer Architecture Workshop

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Locust Grove Pavilion / de Leon & Primmer Architecture Workshop - Image 2 of 15Locust Grove Pavilion / de Leon & Primmer Architecture Workshop - Interior Photography, Wood, BeamLocust Grove Pavilion / de Leon & Primmer Architecture Workshop - Exterior Photography, GardenLocust Grove Pavilion / de Leon & Primmer Architecture Workshop - Exterior Photography, Wood, BeamLocust Grove Pavilion / de Leon & Primmer Architecture Workshop - More Images+ 10

Curated by Susanna Moreira

Cultural Architecture, Cultural Center
Louisville, United States
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Locust Grove Pavilion / de Leon & Primmer Architecture Workshop - Image 2 of 15
© de Leon & Primmer Architecture Workshop

Text description provided by the architects. The Locust Grove Pavilion expands the experience of one of Kentucky's most significant historic landscapes, transforming a contemporary community gathering space into an instrument for historical interpretation. Located within the 55-acre National Historic Landmark, the open-air pavilion supports educational programs, performances, community events and daily visitor activities while extending the interpretive mission of the William Croghan estate beyond the walls of its historic buildings.

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de Leon & Primmer Architecture Workshop
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Cite: "Locust Grove Pavilion / de Leon & Primmer Architecture Workshop" 14 Aug 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1183203/locust-grove-pavilion-de-leon-and-primmer-architecture-workshop> ISSN 0719-8884

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Locust Grove 亭 / de Leon & Primmer Architecture Workshop

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