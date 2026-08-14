Locust Grove Pavilion / de Leon & Primmer Architecture Workshop

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Louisville, United States
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Architects: de Leon & Primmer Architecture Workshop
- Area: 7636 ft²
- Year: 2022
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Photographs:de Leon & Primmer Architecture Workshop
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- Category: Cultural Architecture, Cultural Center
- Lead Team: Roberto de Leon, M. Ross Primmer
- Design Team: Michael Gastineau, Nate Ryman, John Welcher
- City: Louisville
- Country: United States
Text description provided by the architects. The Locust Grove Pavilion expands the experience of one of Kentucky's most significant historic landscapes, transforming a contemporary community gathering space into an instrument for historical interpretation. Located within the 55-acre National Historic Landmark, the open-air pavilion supports educational programs, performances, community events and daily visitor activities while extending the interpretive mission of the William Croghan estate beyond the walls of its historic buildings.