Locust Grove Pavilion / de Leon & Primmer Architecture Workshop

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Text description provided by the architects. The Locust Grove Pavilion expands the experience of one of Kentucky's most significant historic landscapes, transforming a contemporary community gathering space into an instrument for historical interpretation. Located within the 55-acre National Historic Landmark, the open-air pavilion supports educational programs, performances, community events and daily visitor activities while extending the interpretive mission of the William Croghan estate beyond the walls of its historic buildings.