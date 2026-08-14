Children’s House Brunnengasse / Bernardo Bader Architekten

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Architects: Bernardo Bader Architekten
- Area: 1650 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Ralph Feiner
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Lead Architects: bernardo bader architekten
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- Category: Educational Architecture, Kindergarten, Sustainability
- Collaborator Architects: H. Lorenz (PL), J. Mallaun
- Construction Management: Simon Martin, Feldkirch
- Structural Engineering: mkp, Dornbirn
- Electrical Planning: Elektro Schneider, Andelsbuch
- Technical Team: Planning team e-Plus, Dornbirn
- Client: Marktgemeinde Wolfurt
- City: Wolfurt
- Country: Austria
Text description provided by the architects. The Children's House Brunnengasse is creating a contemporary educational building in the Rickenbach neighborhood of Wolfurt, bringing together architecture, sustainability, and pedagogy as a harmonious whole. The three-story new building provides space for children aged one and a half to six—a place that combines a sense of security with curiosity, discovery, and community.