Children’s House Brunnengasse / Bernardo Bader Architekten

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Text description provided by the architects. The Children's House Brunnengasse is creating a contemporary educational building in the Rickenbach neighborhood of Wolfurt, bringing together architecture, sustainability, and pedagogy as a harmonious whole. The three-story new building provides space for children aged one and a half to six—a place that combines a sense of security with curiosity, discovery, and community.