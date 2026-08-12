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Frame 122 / Brent Buck Architects

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Frame 122 / Brent Buck Architects - Image 2 of 19Frame 122 / Brent Buck Architects - Interior PhotographyFrame 122 / Brent Buck Architects - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, ChairFrame 122 / Brent Buck Architects - Exterior Photography, BalconyFrame 122 / Brent Buck Architects - More Images+ 14

Curated by Susanna Moreira

Residential Architecture, Apartments
Brooklyn, United States
  • Design Team: Brent Buck, Sarp Arditi, Joanna Ptak
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Murray Engineering
  • Engineering & Consulting > Mep: ANZ Consulting Engineering
  • Engineering & Consulting > Civil: Ancora Engineering
  • General Contractor: CM & Associates
  • Project Management: CV Partners
  • City: Brooklyn
  • Country: United States
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Frame 122 / Brent Buck Architects - Exterior Photography, Courtyard
© Christopher Sturman

Text description provided by the architects. Frame 122 is a five-story, 30,725-square-foot mass-timber multifamily residential building that transforms a former parking garage into a sustainable, family-oriented community in Brooklyn's Clinton Hill neighborhood. Constructed with prefabricated cross-laminated timber (CLT) floor and roof panels, it is New York City's first mass-timber building approved under the 2022 Building Code.
The building contains fifteen two- and three-bedroom apartments organized around a shared open-air courtyard and connected by exterior walkways and stairs. Every residence has at least three solar exposures, providing abundant daylight, natural ventilation, and a strong connection to the outdoors. Shared circulation and outdoor spaces create opportunities for daily interaction while maintaining privacy within each home.

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Brent Buck Architects
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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingApartmentsUnited States
Cite: "Frame 122 / Brent Buck Architects" 12 Aug 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1183114/frame-122-brent-buck-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Christopher Sturman

Frame 122 / Brent Buck Architects

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