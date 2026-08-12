Frame 122 / Brent Buck Architects

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Category: Residential Architecture, Apartments

Design Team: Brent Buck, Sarp Arditi, Joanna Ptak

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Murray Engineering

Engineering & Consulting > Mep: ANZ Consulting Engineering

Engineering & Consulting > Civil: Ancora Engineering

General Contractor: CM & Associates

Project Management: CV Partners

City: Brooklyn

Country: United States

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Text description provided by the architects. Frame 122 is a five-story, 30,725-square-foot mass-timber multifamily residential building that transforms a former parking garage into a sustainable, family-oriented community in Brooklyn's Clinton Hill neighborhood. Constructed with prefabricated cross-laminated timber (CLT) floor and roof panels, it is New York City's first mass-timber building approved under the 2022 Building Code.

The building contains fifteen two- and three-bedroom apartments organized around a shared open-air courtyard and connected by exterior walkways and stairs. Every residence has at least three solar exposures, providing abundant daylight, natural ventilation, and a strong connection to the outdoors. Shared circulation and outdoor spaces create opportunities for daily interaction while maintaining privacy within each home.