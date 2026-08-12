Frame 122 / Brent Buck Architects

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Architects: Brent Buck Architects
- Area: 30725 ft²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Christopher Sturman
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Lead Architects: Brent Buck
- Category: Residential Architecture, Apartments
- Design Team: Brent Buck, Sarp Arditi, Joanna Ptak
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Murray Engineering
- Engineering & Consulting > Mep: ANZ Consulting Engineering
- Engineering & Consulting > Civil: Ancora Engineering
- General Contractor: CM & Associates
- Project Management: CV Partners
- City: Brooklyn
- Country: United States
Text description provided by the architects. Frame 122 is a five-story, 30,725-square-foot mass-timber multifamily residential building that transforms a former parking garage into a sustainable, family-oriented community in Brooklyn's Clinton Hill neighborhood. Constructed with prefabricated cross-laminated timber (CLT) floor and roof panels, it is New York City's first mass-timber building approved under the 2022 Building Code.
The building contains fifteen two- and three-bedroom apartments organized around a shared open-air courtyard and connected by exterior walkways and stairs. Every residence has at least three solar exposures, providing abundant daylight, natural ventilation, and a strong connection to the outdoors. Shared circulation and outdoor spaces create opportunities for daily interaction while maintaining privacy within each home.