LJ House / Studio Saransh + IKSOI

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Text description provided by the architects. Contemporary houses in urban India negotiate between the two parallel conditions: the desire for spatial generosity and the long-established culture of collective living. What is rarely questioned is how this space is distributed, inhabited, and shared amongst the family. LJ House, a 6300 sq ft residence in one of Ahmedabad's first residential neighborhoods outside the walled city, addresses this question directly. It prioritizes collective living over individual spaces, an approach that draws from the spatial logic of traditional pol houses of the city, without replicating them.