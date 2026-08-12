Lily Block Residence / 3fconcept

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Text description provided by the architects. Located on a 102 m² plot in western Hue City, Vietnam, Lily Block addresses the spatial needs of a young family through the concept of programmatic compression. Rather than spreading out the built mass, the footprint is kept strictly compact to maximize space for landscaping. This approach ensures core functional comfort while establishing an ecological buffer that actively adapts to the region's severe weather conditions, simultaneously expanding green coverage within a constrained urban setting.