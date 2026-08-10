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Casa Limoneros / Quaterna Arquitectos

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Casa Limoneros / Quaterna Arquitectos - Image 2 of 22Casa Limoneros / Quaterna Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, GardenCasa Limoneros / Quaterna Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Garden, Concrete, Chair, Courtyard, PatioCasa Limoneros / Quaterna Arquitectos - Image 5 of 22Casa Limoneros / Quaterna Arquitectos - More Images+ 17

Curated by Valentina Díaz

Residential Architecture, Houses, Residential Interiors
Naucalpan de Juárez, Mexico
  • Architects: Quaterna Arquitectos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  460
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:César Belio
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  American Standard Colombia, Grohe Sanitary Fittings, Tecnolite
  • Lead Architects: Arturo Andrade Azcona, Moises López Hernández, Faride Luna Diep
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Casa Limoneros / Quaterna Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Garden
© César Belio

Text description provided by the architects. Casa Limoneros draws from the vernacular architecture of Valle de Bravo through a contemporary interpretation. Its pitched, clay-tiled roofs recall the region's distinctive building tradition, while the material palette establishes a restrained dialogue with the surrounding landscape.

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Quaterna Arquitectos
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WoodGlassSteel

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesInterior DesignResidential InteriorsMexico

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WoodGlassSteelProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesInterior DesignResidential InteriorsMexico
Cite: "Casa Limoneros / Quaterna Arquitectos" 10 Aug 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1182410/casa-limoneros> ISSN 0719-8884

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© César Belio

柠檬树住宅 / Quaterna Arquitectos

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