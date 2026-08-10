Casa Limoneros / Quaterna Arquitectos

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Category: Residential Architecture, Houses, Residential Interiors

Interior Design: Ness Interior Design

City: Naucalpan de Juárez

Country: Mexico

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Text description provided by the architects. Casa Limoneros draws from the vernacular architecture of Valle de Bravo through a contemporary interpretation. Its pitched, clay-tiled roofs recall the region's distinctive building tradition, while the material palette establishes a restrained dialogue with the surrounding landscape.