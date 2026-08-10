Casa Limoneros / Quaterna Arquitectos

•
Naucalpan de Juárez, Mexico
-
Architects: Quaterna Arquitectos
- Area: 460 m²
- Year: 2024
-
Photographs:César Belio
-
Manufacturers: American Standard Colombia, Grohe Sanitary Fittings, Tecnolite
-
Lead Architects: Arturo Andrade Azcona, Moises López Hernández, Faride Luna Diep
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Residential Architecture, Houses, Residential Interiors
- Interior Design: Ness Interior Design
- City: Naucalpan de Juárez
- Country: Mexico
Text description provided by the architects. Casa Limoneros draws from the vernacular architecture of Valle de Bravo through a contemporary interpretation. Its pitched, clay-tiled roofs recall the region's distinctive building tradition, while the material palette establishes a restrained dialogue with the surrounding landscape.