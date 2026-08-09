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Wade House / Wadhal

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Wade House / Wadhal - Image 2 of 27Wade House / Wadhal - Interior Photography, WoodWade House / Wadhal - Image 11 of 27Wade House / Wadhal - Exterior Photography, BrickWade House / Wadhal - More Images+ 22

Curated by Nina Vuga

Renovation
Ruislip, United Kingdom
  • Category: Renovation
  • Landscape Consultant: Wadhal
  • Project Manager: Wadhal
  • Principal Designer: Wadhal
  • Approved Building Inspector: Socotec
  • Joinery: Jacob Alexander
  • Stained Glass: Pavilion Pavilion
  • Metalwork: Zedworks
  • Floral Design: Pepperose studio
  • City: Ruislip
  • Country: United Kingdom
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Wade House / Wadhal - Exterior Photography, Brick
© Lorenzo Zandri

Text description provided by the architects. Wadhal has completed Wade House, a compact two-bedroom home in Ruislip, West London, on a brownfield site once occupied by two garages. At 70 square meters, the house meets the London Plan's minimum size for a two-bedroom dwelling and turns strict planning constraints into an opportunity for a more inventive model of suburban densification.

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WoodBrick

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsRefurbishmentRenovationUnited Kingdom

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WoodBrickProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsRefurbishmentRenovationUnited Kingdom
Cite: "Wade House / Wadhal" 09 Aug 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1182272/wade-house-wadhal> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Lorenzo Zandri

Wade 住宅 / Wadhal

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