Wade House / Wadhal

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Ruislip, United Kingdom
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Architects: Wadhal
- Area: 70 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Lorenzo Zandri
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- Category: Renovation
- Landscape Consultant: Wadhal
- Project Manager: Wadhal
- Principal Designer: Wadhal
- Approved Building Inspector: Socotec
- Joinery: Jacob Alexander
- Stained Glass: Pavilion Pavilion
- Metalwork: Zedworks
- Floral Design: Pepperose studio
- City: Ruislip
- Country: United Kingdom
Text description provided by the architects. Wadhal has completed Wade House, a compact two-bedroom home in Ruislip, West London, on a brownfield site once occupied by two garages. At 70 square meters, the house meets the London Plan's minimum size for a two-bedroom dwelling and turns strict planning constraints into an opportunity for a more inventive model of suburban densification.