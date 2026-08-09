Wade House / Wadhal

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Category: Renovation

Landscape Consultant: Wadhal

Project Manager: Wadhal

Principal Designer: Wadhal

Approved Building Inspector: Socotec

Joinery: Jacob Alexander

Stained Glass: Pavilion Pavilion

Metalwork: Zedworks

Floral Design: Pepperose studio

City: Ruislip

Country: United Kingdom

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Text description provided by the architects. Wadhal has completed Wade House, a compact two-bedroom home in Ruislip, West London, on a brownfield site once occupied by two garages. At 70 square meters, the house meets the London Plan's minimum size for a two-bedroom dwelling and turns strict planning constraints into an opportunity for a more inventive model of suburban densification.