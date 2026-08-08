THE SEED Pavilion / REAL Architects + Challenge Design

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Architects: Challenge Design, REAL Architects
- Area: 230 m²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:XIRU IMAGERY
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Lead Architects: David He, Naiji Jiao
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Text description provided by the architects. Located at West Bund Central Phase II in Shanghai, "THE SEED," designed by REAL Architects for Hongkong Land, sits at the geometric center of a terraced landscape. Echoing the West Bund Orbit to its south, it forms a key landscape anchor along the Xuhui Waterfront cultural corridor—a dynamic waterfront transformed over the past decade from an industrial shoreline into a continuous pedestrian culture-spine.