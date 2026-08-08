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THE SEED Pavilion / REAL Architects + Challenge Design

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THE SEED Pavilion / REAL Architects + Challenge Design - Exterior Photography, GardenTHE SEED Pavilion / REAL Architects + Challenge Design - Image 3 of 35THE SEED Pavilion / REAL Architects + Challenge Design - Image 4 of 35THE SEED Pavilion / REAL Architects + Challenge Design - Image 5 of 35THE SEED Pavilion / REAL Architects + Challenge Design - More Images+ 30

Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang

Pavilion
Shanghai, China
  • Category: Pavilion
  • Design Team: Xiru Chen, Jing Wang, Ying Wang, Yuxuan Xu, Yining He
  • Clients: Hongkong Land
  • Consultants: Brandston Partnership Inc. (BPI)
  • Project Construction: JAZ Build
  • City: Shanghai
  • Country: China
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Text description provided by the architects. Located at West Bund Central Phase II in Shanghai, "THE SEED," designed by REAL Architects for Hongkong Land, sits at the geometric center of a terraced landscape. Echoing the West Bund Orbit to its south, it forms a key landscape anchor along the Xuhui Waterfront cultural corridor—a dynamic waterfront transformed over the past decade from an industrial shoreline into a continuous pedestrian culture-spine.

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Cite: "THE SEED Pavilion / REAL Architects + Challenge Design" 08 Aug 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1182160/the-seed-pavilion-real-architects-plus-challenge-design> ISSN 0719-8884

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