THE SEED Pavilion / REAL Architects + Challenge Design

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Category: Pavilion

Design Team: Xiru Chen, Jing Wang, Ying Wang, Yuxuan Xu, Yining He

Clients: Hongkong Land

Consultants: Brandston Partnership Inc. (BPI)

Project Construction: JAZ Build

City: Shanghai

Country: China

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Text description provided by the architects. Located at West Bund Central Phase II in Shanghai, "THE SEED," designed by REAL Architects for Hongkong Land, sits at the geometric center of a terraced landscape. Echoing the West Bund Orbit to its south, it forms a key landscape anchor along the Xuhui Waterfront cultural corridor—a dynamic waterfront transformed over the past decade from an industrial shoreline into a continuous pedestrian culture-spine.