Dynaudio Lounge / cold lab

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Guangzhou, China
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Architects: cold lab
- Area: 480 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Chao Zhang
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Manufacturers: Ishinomaki Laboratory, Karimoku, Kvadrat
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Lead Architects: Zhiwei Ou, Jianxi Lai, Hongdi Lin
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- Category: Showroom, Interior Design
- Acoustics: Yosemine
- Collaborators: Weifang Detai Security Services Co., Ltd.
- City: Guangzhou
- Country: China
Text description provided by the architects. Concert halls typically operate around formal performances. Performance times, programmes and seating are fixed in advance, making a concert something that must be planned ahead. Beyond this clear order, we wanted to create a more open, everyday space.