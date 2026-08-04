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Dynaudio Lounge / cold lab

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Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang

Showroom, Interior Design
Guangzhou, China
  • Architects: cold lab
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  480
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Chao Zhang
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Ishinomaki Laboratory, Karimoku, Kvadrat
  • Lead Architects: Zhiwei Ou, Jianxi Lai, Hongdi Lin
  • Acoustics: Yosemine
  • Collaborators: Weifang Detai Security Services Co., Ltd.
  • City: Guangzhou
  • Country: China
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Dynaudio Lounge / cold lab - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Concrete
© Chao Zhang

Text description provided by the architects. Concert halls typically operate around formal performances. Performance times, programmes and seating are fixed in advance, making a concert something that must be planned ahead. Beyond this clear order, we wanted to create a more open, everyday space.

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Cite: "Dynaudio Lounge / cold lab" 04 Aug 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1182062/dynaudio-lounge-cold-lab> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Chao Zhang

丹拿会客厅 / cold lab

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