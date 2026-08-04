Dynaudio Lounge / cold lab

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Showroom, Interior Design • Guangzhou, China Architects: cold lab

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 480 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2025

Photographs Photographs: Chao Zhang

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Ishinomaki Laboratory , Karimoku , Kvadrat

Lead Architects: Zhiwei Ou, Jianxi Lai, Hongdi Lin

Products translation missing: en-US.post.svg.material_description

Category: Showroom, Interior Design

Acoustics: Yosemine

Collaborators: Weifang Detai Security Services Co., Ltd.

City: Guangzhou

Country: China

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Text description provided by the architects. Concert halls typically operate around formal performances. Performance times, programmes and seating are fixed in advance, making a concert something that must be planned ahead. Beyond this clear order, we wanted to create a more open, everyday space.