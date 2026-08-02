Bell House / BILBAO | LOPEZ

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Architects: BILBAO | LOPEZ
- Area: 290 m²
- Year: 2023
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Photographs:Luis Barandiaran
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Manufacturers: Roca, Acindar , FV, Fanelli
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Lead Architects: Federico Jorge Bilbao, Nicolás López
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Text description provided by the architects. The house is located in a gated community in the suburban area of City Bell, on the outskirts of La Plata—an environment that combines the natural character of the periphery with an ongoing process of residential consolidation. The corner lot, irregular in shape, is surrounded by a dense grove of pre-existing trees, a highly valuable landscape feature that became one of the main drivers of the project.