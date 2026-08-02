Bell House / BILBAO | LOPEZ

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Houses • City Bell, Argentina Architects: BILBAO | LOPEZ

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 290 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2023

Photographs Photographs: Luis Barandiaran

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Roca Acindar , FV , Fanelli Manufacturers:

Lead Architects: Federico Jorge Bilbao, Nicolás López

Products translation missing: en-US.post.svg.material_description

Category: Houses

Design Team: Sebastián Mazzoleni

Interior Design: Daniela López

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Juan José Rojas, Aples

City: City Bell

Country: Argentina

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Text description provided by the architects. The house is located in a gated community in the suburban area of City Bell, on the outskirts of La Plata—an environment that combines the natural character of the periphery with an ongoing process of residential consolidation. The corner lot, irregular in shape, is surrounded by a dense grove of pre-existing trees, a highly valuable landscape feature that became one of the main drivers of the project.