Granada Echo Park House / Granada Form

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Category: Residential Architecture, Houses

Design Team: Isaac Watters, Sydney Wayser

General Contractor: Granada Form

City: Los Angeles

Country: United States

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Text description provided by the architects. A compelling 25' white cubic ADU, punctuated by crisp rectilinear cutouts across the façade, becomes the newest trending neighborhood locus in Angelino Heights, widely embraced by coffee aficionados. Its inhabitants and designers, Sydney Wayser and Isaac Watters are interdisciplinary creatives both musicians, while Wayser is also an interior designer and Watters, an architect.