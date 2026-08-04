Granada Echo Park House / Granada Form

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Los Angeles, United States
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Architects: Granada Form
- Area: 25 ft²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Justin Chung
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Lead Architects: Isaac Watters
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- Category: Residential Architecture, Houses
- Design Team: Isaac Watters, Sydney Wayser
- General Contractor: Granada Form
- City: Los Angeles
- Country: United States
Text description provided by the architects. A compelling 25' white cubic ADU, punctuated by crisp rectilinear cutouts across the façade, becomes the newest trending neighborhood locus in Angelino Heights, widely embraced by coffee aficionados. Its inhabitants and designers, Sydney Wayser and Isaac Watters are interdisciplinary creatives both musicians, while Wayser is also an interior designer and Watters, an architect.