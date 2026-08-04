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Granada Echo Park House / Granada Form

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Granada Echo Park House / Granada Form - Image 4 of 26
© Justin Chung

Granada Echo Park House / Granada Form - Interior PhotographyGranada Echo Park House / Granada Form - Exterior PhotographyGranada Echo Park House / Granada Form - Image 4 of 26Granada Echo Park House / Granada Form - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Wood, Lighting, ChairGranada Echo Park House / Granada Form - More Images+ 21

Curated by Susanna Moreira

Residential Architecture, Houses
Los Angeles, United States
  • Architects: Granada Form
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  25 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Justin Chung
  • Lead Architects: Isaac Watters
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Granada Echo Park House / Granada Form - Exterior Photography
© Justin Chung

Text description provided by the architects. A compelling 25' white cubic ADU, punctuated by crisp rectilinear cutouts across the façade, becomes the newest trending neighborhood locus in Angelino Heights, widely embraced by coffee aficionados. Its inhabitants and designers, Sydney Wayser and Isaac Watters are interdisciplinary creatives both musicians, while Wayser is also an interior designer and Watters, an architect.

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Cite: "Granada Echo Park House / Granada Form" 04 Aug 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1181928/granada-echo-park-granada-form> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Justin Chung

Granada Echo Park 住宅 / Granada Form

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