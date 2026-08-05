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UCAD Dakar Student Housing / Hardel Le Bihan Architectes

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UCAD Dakar Student Housing / Hardel Le Bihan Architectes - Image 2 of 24UCAD Dakar Student Housing / Hardel Le Bihan Architectes - Interior PhotographyUCAD Dakar Student Housing / Hardel Le Bihan Architectes - Interior PhotographyUCAD Dakar Student Housing / Hardel Le Bihan Architectes - Interior Photography, BalconyUCAD Dakar Student Housing / Hardel Le Bihan Architectes - More Images+ 19

Curated by Nina Vuga

Dorms
Dakar, Senegal
  • Category: Dorms
  • Projects Leaders: Sara Impera, Clément Bertin, Davide Galli
  • Architect: Niez Studio
  • Landscape Architects: EVP
  • Structure: Elioth
  • Environmental And Climatic Engineering: Solutech
  • Civils: SC Afrique
  • Quantity Surveyor: Vpeas
  • City: Dakar
  • Country: Senegal
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UCAD Dakar Student Housing / Hardel Le Bihan Architectes - Exterior Photography
© Schepp Renou

Text description provided by the architects. Since 2015, in response to growing demand and to improve living conditions on the campus of Cheikh Anta Diop University, the Senegalese state has relied on AMSA Realty SA (the real-estate arm of the insurer AMSA) to develop around ten residences and house an additional 10,000 students in the UCAD and Claudel sectors. From the outset, project management was entrusted to the REDMAN group and its local agency, while architectural design was assigned to HARDEL LE BIHAN ARCHITECTES, in collaboration with Dakar-based ALUN BE and landscape studio Niez Studio.

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureOther facilitiesDormsSenegal

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Cite: "UCAD Dakar Student Housing / Hardel Le Bihan Architectes" 05 Aug 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1181926/ucad-dakar-student-housing-hardel-le-bihan-architectes> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Schepp Renou

UCAD 达卡大学生宿舍 / Hardel Le Bihan Architectes

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