UCAD Dakar Student Housing / Hardel Le Bihan Architectes

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Category: Dorms

Projects Leaders: Sara Impera, Clément Bertin, Davide Galli

Architect: Niez Studio

Landscape Architects: EVP

Structure: Elioth

Environmental And Climatic Engineering: Solutech

Civils: SC Afrique

Quantity Surveyor: Vpeas

City: Dakar

Country: Senegal

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Text description provided by the architects. Since 2015, in response to growing demand and to improve living conditions on the campus of Cheikh Anta Diop University, the Senegalese state has relied on AMSA Realty SA (the real-estate arm of the insurer AMSA) to develop around ten residences and house an additional 10,000 students in the UCAD and Claudel sectors. From the outset, project management was entrusted to the REDMAN group and its local agency, while architectural design was assigned to HARDEL LE BIHAN ARCHITECTES, in collaboration with Dakar-based ALUN BE and landscape studio Niez Studio.