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Live Oak Farm Pavilion / Austin Sandy Architects

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Live Oak Farm Pavilion / Austin Sandy Architects - Image 2 of 24Live Oak Farm Pavilion / Austin Sandy Architects - Interior Photography, Wood, BeamLive Oak Farm Pavilion / Austin Sandy Architects - Image 4 of 24Live Oak Farm Pavilion / Austin Sandy Architects - Image 5 of 24Live Oak Farm Pavilion / Austin Sandy Architects - More Images+ 19

Curated by Susanna Moreira

Mixed Use Architecture, Residential Architecture
United States
  • Architects: Austin Sandy Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1200 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Ethan Gordon
  • Lead Architects: Austin Sandy Architects
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Live Oak Farm Pavilion / Austin Sandy Architects - Image 12 of 24
© Ethan Gordon

Text description provided by the architects. Set within the productive landscape of a certified organic farm in Petaluma, the Live Oak Farm Pavilion emerges as a quiet framework for community life. Conceived as a shared gathering space, the structure supports the rhythms of the farm: education, cultivation, celebration, and daily exchange.

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Cite: "Live Oak Farm Pavilion / Austin Sandy Architects" 30 Jul 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1181896/live-oak-farm-pavilion-austin-sandy-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Ethan Gordon

Live Oak 农场展馆 / Austin Sandy Architects

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