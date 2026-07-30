Live Oak Farm Pavilion / Austin Sandy Architects

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Architects: Austin Sandy Architects
- Area: 1200 ft²
- Year: 2024
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Photographs:Ethan Gordon
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Lead Architects: Austin Sandy Architects
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- Category: Mixed Use Architecture, Residential Architecture
- Design Team: Joseph Sandy, Pete Austin
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: CFBR
- Country: United States
Text description provided by the architects. Set within the productive landscape of a certified organic farm in Petaluma, the Live Oak Farm Pavilion emerges as a quiet framework for community life. Conceived as a shared gathering space, the structure supports the rhythms of the farm: education, cultivation, celebration, and daily exchange.