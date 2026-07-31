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Mac Casa / CTA | Creative Architects

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Mac Casa / CTA | Creative Architects - Image 2 of 20Mac Casa / CTA | Creative Architects - Interior Photography, Wood, BrickMac Casa / CTA | Creative Architects - Interior Photography, BrickMac Casa / CTA | Creative Architects - Interior PhotographyMac Casa / CTA | Creative Architects - More Images+ 15

Curated by Miwa Negoro

Houses
Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam
  • Architects: CTA | Creative Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  118
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Hiroyuki Oki
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Toto, Hoa Phat
  • Lead Architects: Vo The Duy, Nguyen Thi Xuan Thanh
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Mac Casa / CTA | Creative Architects - Image 2 of 20
© Hiroyuki Oki

Text description provided by the architects. The core concept of Mac Casa is a liberated living environment that seamlessly blurs the boundaries between the interior and exterior. It is a space where vegetation weaves through the architecture, and varying floor elevations emulate the natural topography, enhancing the spatial experience of movement and daily life. Here, human routines and nature coexist harmoniously beneath a vast, sweeping canopy of shade.

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CTA | Creative Architects
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ConcreteBrick

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Cite: "Mac Casa / CTA | Creative Architects" 31 Jul 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1181872/mac-casa-cta-creative-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Hiroyuki Oki

Mac Casa 住宅 / CTA | Creative Architects

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