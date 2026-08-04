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The Vertical Playgarden / Studio KRAFT

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The Vertical Playgarden / Studio KRAFT - Exterior PhotographyThe Vertical Playgarden / Studio KRAFT - Interior Photography, WoodThe Vertical Playgarden / Studio KRAFT - Interior Photography, Wood, DeckThe Vertical Playgarden / Studio KRAFT - Interior Photography, WoodThe Vertical Playgarden / Studio KRAFT - More Images+ 13

Curated by Nina Vuga

Installations & Structures, Educational Architecture, Other Facilities
Budapest, Hungary
  • Architects: Studio KRAFT
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  215
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Lead Architects: Ádám Pásztor, Dániel Déri
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The Vertical Playgarden / Studio KRAFT - Exterior Photography

Text description provided by the architects. The Vertical Playgarden was built in the courtyard of the Bajza Street Primary School in Budapest's 6th district, one of the densest inner-city areas of the Hungarian capital. More than 500 children use the school every day, yet the courtyard had long functioned as a mono-functional sports field: a rubber-covered surface enclosed by school buildings and a swimming hall, offering little opportunity for retreat, free play, nature, or differentiated use.

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WoodSteel

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInstallations & StructuresLandscape ArchitectureEducational ArchitectureOther facilitiesHungary

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WoodSteelProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInstallations & StructuresLandscape ArchitectureEducational ArchitectureOther facilitiesHungary
Cite: "The Vertical Playgarden / Studio KRAFT" 04 Aug 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1181840/the-vertical-playgarden-studio-kraft> ISSN 0719-8884

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