The Vertical Playgarden / Studio KRAFT

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Category: Installations & Structures, Educational Architecture, Other Facilities

Design Team: Zsófia Senánszky, Panna Sára Erhardt, Márk Fehér

Technical Team: Gergely Bognár

Landscape Architecture: Open Air Design

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Tetraplan Mérnökiroda Kft.

City: Budapest

Country: Hungary

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Text description provided by the architects. The Vertical Playgarden was built in the courtyard of the Bajza Street Primary School in Budapest's 6th district, one of the densest inner-city areas of the Hungarian capital. More than 500 children use the school every day, yet the courtyard had long functioned as a mono-functional sports field: a rubber-covered surface enclosed by school buildings and a swimming hall, offering little opportunity for retreat, free play, nature, or differentiated use.