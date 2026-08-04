The Vertical Playgarden / Studio KRAFT

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Architects: Studio KRAFT
- Area: 215 m²
- Year: 2025
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Lead Architects: Ádám Pásztor, Dániel Déri
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- Design Team: Zsófia Senánszky, Panna Sára Erhardt, Márk Fehér
- Technical Team: Gergely Bognár
- Landscape Architecture: Open Air Design
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Tetraplan Mérnökiroda Kft.
- City: Budapest
- Country: Hungary
Text description provided by the architects. The Vertical Playgarden was built in the courtyard of the Bajza Street Primary School in Budapest's 6th district, one of the densest inner-city areas of the Hungarian capital. More than 500 children use the school every day, yet the courtyard had long functioned as a mono-functional sports field: a rubber-covered surface enclosed by school buildings and a swimming hall, offering little opportunity for retreat, free play, nature, or differentiated use.