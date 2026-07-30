  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Educational Architecture
  4. Japan
  5. Bring Up Midori Children’s Development Center / OOOarchitecture

Bring Up Midori Children’s Development Center / OOOarchitecture

Save

Bring Up Midori Children’s Development Center / OOOarchitecture - Image 8 of 22Bring Up Midori Children’s Development Center / OOOarchitecture - Interior Photography, WoodBring Up Midori Children’s Development Center / OOOarchitecture - Image 16 of 22Bring Up Midori Children’s Development Center / OOOarchitecture - Image 9 of 22Bring Up Midori Children’s Development Center / OOOarchitecture - More Images+ 17

Curated by Miwa Negoro

Educational Architecture, Day Care
Chiba, Japan
  • Architects: OOOarchitecture
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  498
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Shota Hiyoshi
  • Lead Architects: Yo Sato, Ryohei Baba, Hikomaru Wada
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Takashi Baba
  • Engineering & Consulting > Mep: Comodo Equipment Planning, LLC
  • General Contractor: C.S.Home Co., Ltd.
  • City: Chiba
  • Country: Japan
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Bring Up Midori Children’s Development Center / OOOarchitecture - Exterior Photography, Door, Concrete
© Shota Hiyoshi

Text description provided by the architects. The Bring Up Midori Children's Development Center reimagines therapeutic architecture as a landscape of discovery, where children with developmental disabilities are invited to engage with the world through play. Rather than treating sensory differences as something to be managed, the project embraces them as a source of curiosity, transforming everyday movement into opportunities for exploration and growth.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
OOOarchitecture
Office

Material

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureDay CareJapan

Materials and Tags

WoodProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureDay CareJapan
Cite: "Bring Up Midori Children’s Development Center / OOOarchitecture" 30 Jul 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1181781/bring-up-midori-childrens-development-center-oooarchitecture> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Shota Hiyoshi

Bring Up Midori 儿童发育中心 / OOOarchitecture

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags