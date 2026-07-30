Bring Up Midori Children’s Development Center / OOOarchitecture

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Chiba, Japan
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Architects: OOOarchitecture
- Area: 498 m²
- Year: 2024
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Photographs:Shota Hiyoshi
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Lead Architects: Yo Sato, Ryohei Baba, Hikomaru Wada
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- Category: Educational Architecture, Day Care
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Takashi Baba
- Engineering & Consulting > Mep: Comodo Equipment Planning, LLC
- General Contractor: C.S.Home Co., Ltd.
- City: Chiba
- Country: Japan
Text description provided by the architects. The Bring Up Midori Children's Development Center reimagines therapeutic architecture as a landscape of discovery, where children with developmental disabilities are invited to engage with the world through play. Rather than treating sensory differences as something to be managed, the project embraces them as a source of curiosity, transforming everyday movement into opportunities for exploration and growth.