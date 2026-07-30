Bring Up Midori Children’s Development Center / OOOarchitecture

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Category: Educational Architecture, Day Care

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Takashi Baba

Engineering & Consulting > Mep: Comodo Equipment Planning, LLC

General Contractor: C.S.Home Co., Ltd.

City: Chiba

Country: Japan

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Text description provided by the architects. The Bring Up Midori Children's Development Center reimagines therapeutic architecture as a landscape of discovery, where children with developmental disabilities are invited to engage with the world through play. Rather than treating sensory differences as something to be managed, the project embraces them as a source of curiosity, transforming everyday movement into opportunities for exploration and growth.