POST Rotterdam Tower / ODA New York

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Text description provided by the architects. Global architecture, interior design, and landscape architecture firm, ODA, has completed the first phase of the highly anticipated POST project in Rotterdam, a new tower rising at the rear of the historic Postkantoor, the city's former Central Post Office. Located in Rotterdam's city center, this historically significant building stands as a testament to the inextinguishable spirit of the city. Designed by Gustav Cornelis Bremer and constructed between 1916 and 1923, the Postkantoor was one of the only original structures still standing after the Rotterdam Blitz, the 1940 aerial bombardment that leveled nearly all of the city's historic core.