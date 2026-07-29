Redhill Early Learning Centre / Hubo Studio

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Text description provided by the architects. The Redhill Early Learning Centre reimagines the school as a child-scaled city: a protected and nurturing environment that reflects the energy of Johannesburg while adapting it to the sensory and developmental needs of young children. The design journey began in Reggio Emilia, Italy, where Hubo Studio studied the origins of the Reggio Emilia educational philosophy. Its constructivist, child-centered principles informed a distinctly South African interpretation in which architecture becomes an active participant in learning.