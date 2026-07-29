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Redhill Early Learning Centre / Hubo Studio

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Redhill Early Learning Centre / Hubo Studio - Interior Photography, StairsRedhill Early Learning Centre / Hubo Studio - Image 3 of 30Redhill Early Learning Centre / Hubo Studio - Exterior PhotographyRedhill Early Learning Centre / Hubo Studio - Image 5 of 30Redhill Early Learning Centre / Hubo Studio - More Images+ 25

Curated by Miwa Negoro

Kindergarten
Johannesburg, South Africa
  • Architects: Hubo Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  2641
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Elsa Young Photography, Iwan Baan
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  MOSO BAMBOO, Tarkett
  • Lead Architects: Asher Marcus, Michelle Smith
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Redhill Early Learning Centre / Hubo Studio - Image 5 of 30
© Iwan Baan

Text description provided by the architects. The Redhill Early Learning Centre reimagines the school as a child-scaled city: a protected and nurturing environment that reflects the energy of Johannesburg while adapting it to the sensory and developmental needs of young children. The design journey began in Reggio Emilia, Italy, where Hubo Studio studied the origins of the Reggio Emilia educational philosophy. Its constructivist, child-centered principles informed a distinctly South African interpretation in which architecture becomes an active participant in learning.

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureKindergartenSouth Africa

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Cite: "Redhill Early Learning Centre / Hubo Studio" 29 Jul 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1181686/redhill-early-learning-centre-hubo-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

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