Redhill Early Learning Centre / Hubo Studio

•
Johannesburg, South Africa
-
Architects: Hubo Studio
- Area: 2641 m²
- Year: 2024
-
Photographs:Elsa Young Photography, Iwan Baan
-
Manufacturers: MOSO BAMBOO, Tarkett
-
Lead Architects: Asher Marcus, Michelle Smith
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Kindergarten
- Client And Educational Collaboration: Redhill School, Joseph Gerassi, Sue Pilkington-Williams
- Civil And Structural Engineering: ConsulTauri Design
- Quantity Surveying: James Welsh Consulting
- Mosaic Artist: Usha Seejarim
- Playground Design And Equipment: PlayOn
- Glazed Roof And Skylights: Genfodt
- Lighting: Steamlight
- Main Contractor: AtCor Construction
- Joinery And Educational Furniture: Innovation Factory
- City: Johannesburg
- Country: South Africa
Text description provided by the architects. The Redhill Early Learning Centre reimagines the school as a child-scaled city: a protected and nurturing environment that reflects the energy of Johannesburg while adapting it to the sensory and developmental needs of young children. The design journey began in Reggio Emilia, Italy, where Hubo Studio studied the origins of the Reggio Emilia educational philosophy. Its constructivist, child-centered principles informed a distinctly South African interpretation in which architecture becomes an active participant in learning.