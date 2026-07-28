Architecture as an Ongoing Conversation

Recorded live at Milan Design Week 2026 in partnership with INDX|GLOBAL, the tenth episode of the Room For Dreams podcast looks at how buildings outgrow their original blueprints. Architects Parvez Alam and Priyanka Arjun, alongside interior designer Aditi Sharma, discuss why the best architecture is never truly finished.

The conversation focuses on how people repurpose spaces as their daily needs shift, citing examples like swimming pools converted into open-air theaters or wine cellars. Instead of resisting these changes, the designers argue that architects should intentionally leave parts of a building open to interpretation. This flexibility is especially urgent in Indian residential design, where multigenerational homes have to adapt to new family configurations in distinct ten-year cycles.

Tune in to hear how architecture is moving past static 2D drawings to keep pace with the actual rhythm of daily life.

Project info:

podcast: Room For Dreams

episode: 10

theme: Beyond the Blueprint

host: Claire Brodka

guests: Parvez Alam of Synthesis | @synthesislondon, Priyanka Arjun of PAA | @priyankaarjun, and Aditi Sharma of Aditi Sharma Design Studio | @aditisharmadesignstudio

collaborator: INDX|GLOBAL | @indx.global