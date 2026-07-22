Call for Entries: 25th Tile of Spain Awards in Architecture and Interior Design

Showcase your project at the 25th Tile of Spain Awards
Have you designed a project where ceramic tiles take centre stage?
The call for entries for the 25th Tile of Spain Awards is now open!
Showcase your project at the 25th Tile of Spain Awards
Have you designed a project where ceramic tiles take centre stage?
The call for entries for the 25th Tile of Spain Awards is now open!
This competition was submitted by an ArchDaily user. If you'd like to submit a competition, call for submissions or other architectural 'opportunity' please use our "Submit a Competition" form. The views expressed in announcements submitted by ArchDaily users do not necessarily reflect the views of ArchDaily.