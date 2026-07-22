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Call for Entries: 25th Tile of Spain Awards in Architecture and Interior Design

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Showcase your project at the 25th Tile of Spain Awards

Have you designed a project where ceramic tiles take centre stage?

The call for entries for the 25th Tile of Spain Awards is now open!

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This competition was submitted by an ArchDaily user. If you'd like to submit a competition, call for submissions or other architectural 'opportunity' please use our "Submit a Competition" form. The views expressed in announcements submitted by ArchDaily users do not necessarily reflect the views of ArchDaily.

Cite: "Call for Entries: 25th Tile of Spain Awards in Architecture and Interior Design" 22 Jul 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1181490/call-for-entries-25th-tile-of-spain-awards-in-architecture-and-interior-design> ISSN 0719-8884

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