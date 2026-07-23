The Responsibility of Optimism

Recorded live at Milan Design Week 2026 in cooperation with INDX|GLOBAL, the ninth episode of the Room For Dreams podcast brings together architects Rajiv Parekh of Red Architects, Hiren Patel of HPAD, and Rudraksh Charan of 42mm Architecture to discuss how design can serve as a powerful tool for emotional resilience and collective healing.

Rather than viewing real-world constraints like tight budgets or client changes as obstacles, the panelists treat friction as a direct catalyst for innovation. This resilient outlook translates directly into how spaces are crafted to foster emotional stability. By arranging layouts around the specific habits of a client and balancing the physical scale of a building, they explain how the sequence of rooms can create a sense of order and calm across all cultural backgrounds.

This focus on well-being applies to both residential projects and larger urban planning. When discussing the rapid growth of modern cities, the architects advocate for dissolving the artificial boundaries between public and private realms. They voice a critical concern over the rise of gated developments and locked public parks that restrict community connection. While acknowledging that they cannot control real estate markets or municipal policies, the panel argues that architects should actively advocate for shared green corridors and public spaces that prioritize long-term utility over short-term real estate trends.

Project info:

podcast: Room For Dreams

episode: 09

theme: The Architecture of Optimism

host: Claire Brodka

guests: Rajiv Parekh of Red Architects | @redarchitects, Hiren Patel of HPA | @hpad.india, and Rudraksh Charan of 42mm Architecture | @42mmarchitecture

collaborator: INDX|GLOBAL | @indx.global