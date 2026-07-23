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Cinco House / Memola Estúdio

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Cinco House / Memola Estúdio - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Table, Lighting, Chair, ShelvingCinco House / Memola Estúdio - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, LightingCinco House / Memola Estúdio - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Wood, Lighting, Table, ChairCinco House / Memola Estúdio - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Wood, LightingCinco House / Memola Estúdio - More Images+ 26

Curated by Susanna Moreira

Houses, Interior Design
São Paulo, Brazil
  • Architects: Memola Estúdio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  450
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Fran Parente
  • Lead Architects: Veronica Molina
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Cinco House / Memola Estúdio - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Table, Lighting, Chair
© Fran Parente

Text description provided by the architects. Cinco House is a residential project in São Paulo conceived to respond to and reflect the personal transformations of its inhabitants. Located within a residential condominium in the heart of the city, the house occupies a section of São Paulo where the urban density is softened by tree-lined streets and a more serene pace. The original structure features precise and restrained lines. The intervention preserved this architectural configuration while also integrating the family's accumulated emotional references and material preferences over time, with Memola Estúdio leading the design process.

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesInterior DesignBrazil
Cite: "Cinco House / Memola Estúdio" 23 Jul 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1181357/cinco-house-memola-estudio> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Fran Parente

Cinco 住宅 / Memola Estúdio

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