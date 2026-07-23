Cinco House / Memola Estúdio

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Architects: Memola Estúdio
- Area: 450 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Fran Parente
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Lead Architects: Veronica Molina
- Category: Houses, Interior Design
- Lead Team: Veronica Molina
- Design Team: Amanda Sarak, Giovana Almice
- General Contractor: Atiossi
- Engineering & Consulting > Other: Manu Figueiredo
- Communications / Text: Matheus Pereira
- City: São Paulo
- Country: Brazil
Text description provided by the architects. Cinco House is a residential project in São Paulo conceived to respond to and reflect the personal transformations of its inhabitants. Located within a residential condominium in the heart of the city, the house occupies a section of São Paulo where the urban density is softened by tree-lined streets and a more serene pace. The original structure features precise and restrained lines. The intervention preserved this architectural configuration while also integrating the family's accumulated emotional references and material preferences over time, with Memola Estúdio leading the design process.