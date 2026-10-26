Dondoh Restaurant / Costa + Herrera Arquitectos

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Santiago, Chile
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Architects: Costa + Herrera Arquitectos
- Year: 2020
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Photographs:Paula Awad
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Manufacturers: Topwood
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- Category: Restaurant
- Architects In Charge: Melissa Herrera Chappers, Rene García
- Design Team: Miguel Romero Saavedra, Freddy Rivera, David Castro, Yelthsin Mory
- Landscape: Carola Page
- Collaborators: Héctor Oyarzun
- City: Santiago
- Country: Chile
Text description provided by the architects. Dondoh is Chile's first Japanese grill. This venue, recently opened in the Chilean capital, stands out for its imposing design inspired by Japan's ancient Izakayas. Elements such as wood, stone, and fire serve as the main protagonists. Dondoh refers to an ancient Japanese ceremony performed by farmers around the year 1500, invoking the God of Fire. The God of Fire would warm the Earth so that seeds could germinate. The fire was fed with small wooden tablets, and the flames rose along with the prayers written upon them.