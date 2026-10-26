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Dondoh Restaurant / Costa + Herrera Arquitectos

Dondoh Restaurant / Costa + Herrera Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, Chair, BeamDondoh Restaurant / Costa + Herrera Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, BrickDondoh Restaurant / Costa + Herrera Arquitectos - Exterior PhotographyDondoh Restaurant / Costa + Herrera Arquitectos - Exterior PhotographyDondoh Restaurant / Costa + Herrera Arquitectos - More Images+ 15

Curated by Clara Ott

Read the original version in Spanish here.

Restaurant
Santiago, Chile
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Dondoh Restaurant / Costa + Herrera Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, Chair, Beam
© Paula Awad

Text description provided by the architects. Dondoh is Chile's first Japanese grill. This venue, recently opened in the Chilean capital, stands out for its imposing design inspired by Japan's ancient Izakayas. Elements such as wood, stone, and fire serve as the main protagonists. Dondoh refers to an ancient Japanese ceremony performed by farmers around the year 1500, invoking the God of Fire. The God of Fire would warm the Earth so that seeds could germinate. The fire was fed with small wooden tablets, and the flames rose along with the prayers written upon them.

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsRestaurantChile
Cite: "Dondoh Restaurant / Costa + Herrera Arquitectos" [Restaurante Dondoh / Costa + Herrera Arquitectos] 26 Oct 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1177056/dondoh-restaurant-costa-plus-herrera-arquitectos> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Paula Awad

Dondoh 餐厅 / Costa + Herrera Arquitectos

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