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Deadwood Hut / Insight Architects

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Deadwood Hut / Insight Architects - Exterior PhotographyDeadwood Hut / Insight Architects - Exterior Photography, GardenDeadwood Hut / Insight Architects - Image 4 of 28Deadwood Hut / Insight Architects - Image 5 of 28Deadwood Hut / Insight Architects - More Images+ 23

Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang

Installations & Structures
Huizhou, China
  • Architects: Insight Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  20
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Siming Wu
  • Lead Architect: Siming Wu
  • Curator: Chen Donghua
  • Structural Consultant: Luo Qiyao
  • Construction Team: Zhou Xiangyang, Tang Jiwei, Tang Jia, Liao Dinghua, Zhou Nenhe
  • Client: Shanghai Fengyuzhu Culture & Technology Co., Ltd.
  • Construction Company: Guangzhou Yibo Architectural Engineering Co., Ltd.
  • City: Huizhou
  • Country: China
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Deadwood Hut / Insight Architects - Exterior Photography
© Siming Wu

Shelter for All Beings — Deadwood Hut is an installation exhibited in the Nankunshan-Luofushan Rim Pioneer Zone Architectural Art Project, Shelter for All Beings, and is located along the Xutian River in Huizhou. The project re-examines the term "shelter" and seeks to move beyond the inherent anthropocentrism of the primitive hut, creating an artificial structure that accommodates other‑than‑human beings. Centered on deadwood, the installation brings overlooked abandoned timber along the riverside back into view and transforms it into an open habitat for insects, plants, microorganisms, and other forms of life.

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Cite: "Deadwood Hut / Insight Architects" 23 Jul 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1148921/deadwood-hut-insight-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Siming Wu

枯木寮 / 广州向内建筑工作室

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