Deadwood Hut / Insight Architects

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Category: Installations & Structures

Curator: Chen Donghua

Structural Consultant: Luo Qiyao

Construction Team: Zhou Xiangyang, Tang Jiwei, Tang Jia, Liao Dinghua, Zhou Nenhe

Client: Shanghai Fengyuzhu Culture & Technology Co., Ltd.

Construction Company: Guangzhou Yibo Architectural Engineering Co., Ltd.

City: Huizhou

Country: China

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Shelter for All Beings — Deadwood Hut is an installation exhibited in the Nankunshan-Luofushan Rim Pioneer Zone Architectural Art Project, Shelter for All Beings, and is located along the Xutian River in Huizhou. The project re-examines the term "shelter" and seeks to move beyond the inherent anthropocentrism of the primitive hut, creating an artificial structure that accommodates other‑than‑human beings. Centered on deadwood, the installation brings overlooked abandoned timber along the riverside back into view and transforms it into an open habitat for insects, plants, microorganisms, and other forms of life.