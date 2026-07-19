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Casa Libertad / Clusellas Ades

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Casa Libertad / Clusellas Ades - Interior Photography, WoodCasa Libertad / Clusellas Ades - Interior PhotographyCasa Libertad / Clusellas Ades - Interior Photography, Wood, ConcreteCasa Libertad / Clusellas Ades - Exterior PhotographyCasa Libertad / Clusellas Ades - More Images+ 26

Curated by Valentina Díaz

Read the original version in Spanish here.

Houses
Vicente López, Argentina
  • Architects: Clusellas Ades
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  323
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Javier Agustín Rojas
  • Lead Architects: Mariano Clusellas, Juan Ades, Guillermina Pastormerlo
  • Category: Houses
  • Structure: Roberto Alfie
  • Landscaping: Manuela García Faure
  • City: Vicente López
  • Country: Argentina
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Casa Libertad / Clusellas Ades - Interior Photography
© Javier Agustín Rojas

Text description provided by the architects. The project develops a version of a suburban house that distances itself from the limitations traditionally associated with a lot between party walls. To achieve this, it steps away from them, observes them from a certain distance, and treats them as a green surface continuous with the garden's soil.

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Concrete

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Cite: "Casa Libertad / Clusellas Ades" [Casa Libertad / Clusellas Ades] 19 Jul 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1148881/casa-libertad-clusellas-ades> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Javier Agustín Rojas

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