Casa Libertad / Clusellas Ades

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Products translation missing: en-US.post.svg.material_description

Category: Houses

Structure: Roberto Alfie

Landscaping: Manuela García Faure

City: Vicente López

Country: Argentina

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Text description provided by the architects. The project develops a version of a suburban house that distances itself from the limitations traditionally associated with a lot between party walls. To achieve this, it steps away from them, observes them from a certain distance, and treats them as a green surface continuous with the garden's soil.