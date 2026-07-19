Casa Libertad / Clusellas Ades

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Architects: Clusellas Ades
- Area: 323 m²
- Year: 2020
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Photographs:Javier Agustín Rojas
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Lead Architects: Mariano Clusellas, Juan Ades, Guillermina Pastormerlo
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Text description provided by the architects. The project develops a version of a suburban house that distances itself from the limitations traditionally associated with a lot between party walls. To achieve this, it steps away from them, observes them from a certain distance, and treats them as a green surface continuous with the garden's soil.