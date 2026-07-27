Gabonsa Pavilion / Hochschule Kaiserslautern University of Applied Sciences

- Technical Team: Nils Fischer, Antonio Winter-Schlaf , Rafal Basim Danial, Vladyslava Borzova, Leah Uhlmann, Luana Vilela Ferreira Teixeira
- Design Team: Lucy Hartmann, Stella Feuerstein
- Structural Engineering: Prof. Dr.-Ing. Larissa Krieger
- Collaborators: Bonanza & Gans Anders
- City: Innsbruck
- Country: Austria
Text description provided by the architects. The project was developed through a collaboration between students from Kaiserslautern University of Applied Sciences and the Innsbruck-based collectives Gans Anders and Bonanza. As part of the Gabonsa Music Festival, the students designed a temporary pavilion for the Rossau Recreation Centre, a former municipal landfill site that the collectives seek to reactivate as a public space through cultural events. The result is a hybrid structure situated at the intersection of furniture, installation, and architecture, functioning simultaneously as a seating landscape, landmark, and social meeting point while embodying the festival's experimental spirit.