Gabonsa Pavilion / Hochschule Kaiserslautern University of Applied Sciences

Save this picture! © Photography: © Susanne Oberhollenzer I Toni Schade I Christoph Schwarz I Fabian Wagner

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Text description provided by the architects. The project was developed through a collaboration between students from Kaiserslautern University of Applied Sciences and the Innsbruck-based collectives Gans Anders and Bonanza. As part of the Gabonsa Music Festival, the students designed a temporary pavilion for the Rossau Recreation Centre, a former municipal landfill site that the collectives seek to reactivate as a public space through cultural events. The result is a hybrid structure situated at the intersection of furniture, installation, and architecture, functioning simultaneously as a seating landscape, landmark, and social meeting point while embodying the festival's experimental spirit.