Blue House / extrastudio

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Architects: extrastudio
- Area: 251 m²
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Photographs:Mikael Olsson, José Pedro Marques
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- Team: João Caldeira Ferrão, João Costa Ribeiro, Sónia Oliveira, Rita Rodrigues, Marta Oliveira, Martim Mota
- Landscape Architecture: Oficina dos Jardins
- Hydraulic: Sandra Mota
- Gas, Building Physics, Acoustics, Electrical, Security: Blueorizon
- Structural Design: Pedro Viegas
- Client: Patrícia Dias, Artur Portugal
- City: Lisbon
- Country: Portugal
Text description provided by the architects. This project is the first in a series of three residences we named casas poveras. Shaped in a time of uncertainty, yet refusing to compromise on scale, these houses were stripped down to the essentials, acquiring an unexpected, raw, and in-tense character.