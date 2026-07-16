Blue House / extrastudio

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Category: Houses, Extension

Team: João Caldeira Ferrão, João Costa Ribeiro, Sónia Oliveira, Rita Rodrigues, Marta Oliveira, Martim Mota

Landscape Architecture: Oficina dos Jardins

Hydraulic: Sandra Mota

Gas, Building Physics, Acoustics, Electrical, Security: Blueorizon

Structural Design: Pedro Viegas

Client: Patrícia Dias, Artur Portugal

City: Lisbon

Country: Portugal

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Text description provided by the architects. This project is the first in a series of three residences we named casas poveras. Shaped in a time of uncertainty, yet refusing to compromise on scale, these houses were stripped down to the essentials, acquiring an unexpected, raw, and in-tense character.