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Blue House / extrastudio

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Curated by Susanna Moreira

Houses, Extension
Lisbon, Portugal
  • Category: Houses, Extension
  • Team: João Caldeira Ferrão, João Costa Ribeiro, Sónia Oliveira, Rita Rodrigues, Marta Oliveira, Martim Mota
  • Landscape Architecture: Oficina dos Jardins
  • Hydraulic: Sandra Mota
  • Gas, Building Physics, Acoustics, Electrical, Security: Blueorizon
  • Structural Design: Pedro Viegas
  • Client: Patrícia Dias, Artur Portugal
  • City: Lisbon
  • Country: Portugal
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Blue House / extrastudio - Exterior Photography, Concrete
© Mikael Olsson

Text description provided by the architects. This project is the first in a series of three residences we named casas poveras. Shaped in a time of uncertainty, yet refusing to compromise on scale, these houses were stripped down to the essentials, acquiring an unexpected, raw, and in-tense character.

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extrastudio
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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentExtensionPortugal

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Cite: "Blue House / extrastudio" 16 Jul 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1148769/blue-house-extrastudio> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Mikael Olsson

蓝之家 / extrastudio

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