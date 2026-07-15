How a New Generation Is Designing at the Confluence of Cultures

A profound generational evolution is rewriting the rules of the contemporary landscape, bringing an end to the era where architects and designers merely mimicked the tenets of Western modernism. Recorded live at Milan Design Week 2026 in cooperation with INDX|GLOBAL, the seventh episode of the Room for Dreams podcast leads an insightful session on how a new generation of Indian practitioners is stepping onto the global stage with a confident, self-aware perspective.

Establishing a deliberate departure from the singular constraints of Bauhaus or classical architecture, today's design language evolves from a confluence of cultures, beautifully weaving global exposure with rich Indian heritage and specialized craftsmanship. This shift mirrors a fundamental change in the relationship between creator and client; today's highly exposed patrons are no longer chasing the impersonal aesthetic of a singular star architect, but are instead demanding spaces that authentically reflect who they are as individuals.

This cultural awakening is unfolding alongside the rapid rise of the digital frontier. Rather than resisting Artificial Intelligence, the contemporary practice treats it as a transformative ally to streamline complex, non-creative workflows. Yet, the limits of code remain clear, dropping off where human emotion, tactile intuition, and genuine innovation begin. As creators navigate the modern friction of social media expectations and unrealistic client expectations, they find themselves stepping into the essential role of a counselor to maintain the integrity of physical craft.

Project info:

podcast: Room For Dreams

episode: 07

theme: Realizing the Dream

host: Claire Brodka

guests: Krish Kothari of KKD Studio | @kkd.studo_, Sara Shah of Magic Houz | @magichouz, Priya Doon of The Picturesque studio design | @the.picturesque.studio.design, and Karan Desai of Karan Desai Home | @karandesaihome

collaborator: INDX|GLOBAL | @indx.global