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The Melody House / MODO Designs

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The Melody House / MODO Designs - Exterior Photography, Garden, Courtyard, BalconyThe Melody House / MODO Designs - Interior Photography, Garden, CourtyardThe Melody House / MODO Designs - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Table, Chair, SofaThe Melody House / MODO Designs - Image 10 of 32The Melody House / MODO Designs - More Images+ 27

Curated by Miwa Negoro

Houses
Ahmedabad, India
  • Architects: MODO Designs
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  9000 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2026
  • Photographs
    Photographs:PHX India
  • Lead Architects: Modo Designs
  • Category: Houses
  • Associate Architect: Anupam Chaudhary
  • Interior Designer: Reema Pathak Designs
  • Landspace Architect: Rohaan Teli
  • Structural Engineer / Civil Engineer: Amee Associates
  • Contractor / Builders: Bhumir Shah CPMC
  • City: Ahmedabad
  • Country: India
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The Melody House / MODO Designs - Exterior Photography, Concrete
© PHX India

Text description provided by the architects. The Melody House, designed by Ar. Arpan Shah, is a residence designed for a Gujarati family whose lives are deeply intertwined with art and music. Located on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, the house draws inspiration from the spatial richness of the city's traditional havelis while reinterpreting these principles through a contemporary architectural language.

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Cite: "The Melody House / MODO Designs" 28 Jul 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1148661/the-melody-house-modo-designs> ISSN 0719-8884

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