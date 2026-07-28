The Melody House / MODO Designs

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Architects: MODO Designs
- Area: 9000 ft²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:PHX India
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Lead Architects: Modo Designs
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Text description provided by the architects. The Melody House, designed by Ar. Arpan Shah, is a residence designed for a Gujarati family whose lives are deeply intertwined with art and music. Located on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, the house draws inspiration from the spatial richness of the city's traditional havelis while reinterpreting these principles through a contemporary architectural language.