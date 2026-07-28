The Melody House / MODO Designs

+ 27

Products translation missing: en-US.post.svg.material_description

Category: Houses

Associate Architect: Anupam Chaudhary

Interior Designer: Reema Pathak Designs

Landspace Architect: Rohaan Teli

Structural Engineer / Civil Engineer: Amee Associates

Contractor / Builders: Bhumir Shah CPMC

City: Ahmedabad

Country: India

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The Melody House, designed by Ar. Arpan Shah, is a residence designed for a Gujarati family whose lives are deeply intertwined with art and music. Located on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, the house draws inspiration from the spatial richness of the city's traditional havelis while reinterpreting these principles through a contemporary architectural language.