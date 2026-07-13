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Larivière Foundation / Clusellas Ades + Machado-Silvetti

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Larivière Foundation / Clusellas Ades + Machado-Silvetti - Image 2 of 25Larivière Foundation / Clusellas Ades + Machado-Silvetti - Interior Photography, Closet, WoodLarivière Foundation / Clusellas Ades + Machado-Silvetti - Image 4 of 25Larivière Foundation / Clusellas Ades + Machado-Silvetti - Interior PhotographyLarivière Foundation / Clusellas Ades + Machado-Silvetti - More Images+ 20

Curated by Valentina Díaz

Read the original version in Spanish here.

Mixed Use Architecture
Buenos Aires, Argentina
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Larivière Foundation / Clusellas Ades + Machado-Silvetti - Image 2 of 25
© Javier Agustín Rojas

Text description provided by the architects. Choosing a lot on an industrial block in the La Boca neighborhood for the Larivière Foundation was the bold decision that originated this project, which benefited from the advisory of Facundo and Paula de Zuviría.

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Clusellas Ades
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Machado-Silvetti
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WoodSteel

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Cite: "Larivière Foundation / Clusellas Ades + Machado-Silvetti" [Fundación Larivière / Clusellas Ades + Machado-Silvetti] 13 Jul 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1148568/lariviere-foundation-clusellas-ades-plus-machado-silvetti> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Javier Agustín Rojas

拉里维耶尔基金会 / Clusellas Ades + Machado-Silvetti

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