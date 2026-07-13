Larivière Foundation / Clusellas Ades + Machado-Silvetti

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Buenos Aires, Argentina
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Architects: Clusellas Ades, Machado-Silvetti
- Area: 600 m²
- Year: 2022
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Photographs:Javier Agustín Rojas
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Lead Architects: Jorge Silvetti, Rodolfo Machado, Mariano Clusellas, Juan Ades
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- Category: Mixed Use Architecture
- City: Buenos Aires
- Country: Argentina
Text description provided by the architects. Choosing a lot on an industrial block in the La Boca neighborhood for the Larivière Foundation was the bold decision that originated this project, which benefited from the advisory of Facundo and Paula de Zuviría.