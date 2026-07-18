JNG House / BodinChapa Architects

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Architects: BodinChapa Architects
- Area: 446 m²
- Year: 2024
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Photographs:Witsawarut Kekina
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Manufacturers: Lamptitude
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Lead Architects: Phitchapa Lothong, Bodin Mueanglue
Text description provided by the architects. A home is perhaps the most personal architectural expression of its owner. More than any other building type, it reflects individual values, ways of living, and the gradual evolution of everyday life. JNG House is the result of a shared journey between the homeowner and the architect, where both perspectives matured together over time. The project translates this evolving understanding into an architecture defined by clarity, restraint, and carefully considered simplicity.