JNG House / BodinChapa Architects

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Houses • Bangkok, Thailand Architects: BodinChapa Architects

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 446 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2024

Photographs Photographs: Witsawarut Kekina

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Lamptitude

Lead Architects: Phitchapa Lothong, Bodin Mueanglue

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Category: Houses

General Contractor: The Construction Team

City: Bangkok

Country: Thailand

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Text description provided by the architects. A home is perhaps the most personal architectural expression of its owner. More than any other building type, it reflects individual values, ways of living, and the gradual evolution of everyday life. JNG House is the result of a shared journey between the homeowner and the architect, where both perspectives matured together over time. The project translates this evolving understanding into an architecture defined by clarity, restraint, and carefully considered simplicity.