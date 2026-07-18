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JNG House / BodinChapa Architects

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Curated by Miwa Negoro

Houses
Bangkok, Thailand
  • Architects: BodinChapa Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  446
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Witsawarut Kekina
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Lamptitude
  • Lead Architects: Phitchapa Lothong, Bodin Mueanglue
  • Category: Houses
  • General Contractor: The Construction Team
  • City: Bangkok
  • Country: Thailand
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JNG House / BodinChapa Architects - Image 7 of 24
© Witsawarut Kekina

Text description provided by the architects. A home is perhaps the most personal architectural expression of its owner. More than any other building type, it reflects individual values, ways of living, and the gradual evolution of everyday life. JNG House is the result of a shared journey between the homeowner and the architect, where both perspectives matured together over time. The project translates this evolving understanding into an architecture defined by clarity, restraint, and carefully considered simplicity.

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BodinChapa Architects
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Materials

GlassConcrete

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesThailand

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GlassConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesThailand
Cite: "JNG House / BodinChapa Architects" 18 Jul 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1148559/jng-house-bodinchapa-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Witsawarut Kekina

JNG 住宅 / BodinChapa Architects

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