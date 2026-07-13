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Antara Residence / Ark Architecture Studio

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Antara Residence / Ark Architecture Studio - Exterior PhotographyAntara Residence / Ark Architecture Studio - Interior Photography, Dining room, WoodAntara Residence / Ark Architecture Studio - Image 4 of 22Antara Residence / Ark Architecture Studio - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Bed, Wood, LightingAntara Residence / Ark Architecture Studio - More Images+ 17

Curated by Miwa Negoro

Houses
Kerala, India
  • Architects: Ark Architecture Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1640 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Rahul Kumar
  • Lead Architects: Ar. Rahul Kumar S , Ar. Malavika Mahesh
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Antara Residence / Ark Architecture Studio - Exterior Photography
© Rahul Kumar

Text description provided by the architects. Conceived as a contemporary reinterpretation of Kerala's traditional architecture, this residence transforms familiar climatic principles into a modern spatial experience. Rather than replicating vernacular forms, the design distills their essence—light, ventilation, hierarchy, and transition—into an architecture that feels both rooted in place and distinctly contemporary.

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Cite: "Antara Residence / Ark Architecture Studio" 13 Jul 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1092491/antara-residence-ark-architecture-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Rahul Kumar

Antara 住宅 / Ark Architecture Studio

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