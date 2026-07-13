Antara Residence / Ark Architecture Studio

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Architects: Ark Architecture Studio
- Area: 1640 ft²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Rahul Kumar
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Lead Architects: Ar. Rahul Kumar S , Ar. Malavika Mahesh
Text description provided by the architects. Conceived as a contemporary reinterpretation of Kerala's traditional architecture, this residence transforms familiar climatic principles into a modern spatial experience. Rather than replicating vernacular forms, the design distills their essence—light, ventilation, hierarchy, and transition—into an architecture that feels both rooted in place and distinctly contemporary.