Antara Residence / Ark Architecture Studio

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Category: Houses

City: Kerala

Country: India

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Text description provided by the architects. Conceived as a contemporary reinterpretation of Kerala's traditional architecture, this residence transforms familiar climatic principles into a modern spatial experience. Rather than replicating vernacular forms, the design distills their essence—light, ventilation, hierarchy, and transition—into an architecture that feels both rooted in place and distinctly contemporary.