The Willemoesgade block / CEBRA

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Category: Mixed Use Architecture, Adaptive Reuse

Landscape Architecture: CEBRA

Urban Planning: CEBRA

Engineering & Consulting > Other: NIRAS

General Contractor: Vognsen & Co

City: Aarhus

Country: Denmark

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Text description provided by the architects. The architectural transformation of the Willemoesgade enclosure revitalizes the city block, which had lost its purpose, into a permeable structure, creating a vibrant melting pot for people and urban life. The project preserves industrial aesthetics while adding new functions to the existing structures. By doing so, the adaptive reuse project turns the historic, former industrial complex into a welcoming mixed-use neighborhood in the Trøjborg area of Aarhus.