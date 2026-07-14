The Willemoesgade block / CEBRA

•
Aarhus, Denmark
-
Architects: CEBRA
- Area: 24500 m²
- Year: 2026
-
Photographs:Mikkel Frost
-
Lead Architects: CEBRA
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Mixed Use Architecture, Adaptive Reuse
- Landscape Architecture: CEBRA
- Urban Planning: CEBRA
- Engineering & Consulting > Other: NIRAS
- General Contractor: Vognsen & Co
- City: Aarhus
- Country: Denmark
Text description provided by the architects. The architectural transformation of the Willemoesgade enclosure revitalizes the city block, which had lost its purpose, into a permeable structure, creating a vibrant melting pot for people and urban life. The project preserves industrial aesthetics while adding new functions to the existing structures. By doing so, the adaptive reuse project turns the historic, former industrial complex into a welcoming mixed-use neighborhood in the Trøjborg area of Aarhus.