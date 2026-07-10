Design Hotels HQ / RHO

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Text description provided by the architects. Design Hotels spent thirty years at one address before moving into the top floor of AXIS, a newly built volume rising from a former industrial site near Berlin's Ostkreuz. The site looks two ways at once, toward the water of the Rummelsburger Bucht and into the density of the city. Five meter ceilings and glazing on every side turn the floor into something closer to a loft than an office, a volume defined less by walls than by light.