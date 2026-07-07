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Ouriques House / Ultra Arquitetura

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Ouriques House / Ultra Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Brick, GardenOuriques House / Ultra Arquitetura - Image 3 of 33Ouriques House / Ultra Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Wood, ChairOuriques House / Ultra Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Wood, Lighting, ChairOuriques House / Ultra Arquitetura - More Images+ 28

Curated by Susanna Moreira

Residential Architecture, Extension
Porto Alegre, Brazil
  • Architects: Ultra Arquitetura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  241
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Roberta Gewehr
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Casa da Finestra, Casa de Alessa, Ladrilho Santo Antônio, Marcenaria Homestyle, Stilo Elevato
  • Lead Architects: Arthur Lauxen
  • Coordination: Arthur Lauxen
  • Project Team: Bruna Feltes, Nicole Xue Fillmann, Isadora Olivieri, Luiza Seabra
  • Civil Engineering: MBK Construtora
  • City: Porto Alegre
  • Country: Brazil
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Ouriques House / Ultra Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Brick, Garden
© Roberta Gewehr

Text description provided by the architects. Transforming an existing residence into a contemporary ensemble, the project expands its spaces, integrates architecture, interiors, and landscape, and bestows a new identity upon the house without losing its essence. The proposal is premised on the client's request for a complete renovation of the existing home, significantly expanding the built areas and modernizing the spaces to breathe new life into the house.

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureRefurbishmentExtensionBrazil
Cite: "Ouriques House / Ultra Arquitetura" [Casa Ouriques / Ultra Arquitetura] 07 Jul 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1054038/ouriques-house-ultra-arquitetura> ISSN 0719-8884

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