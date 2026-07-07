Ouriques House / Ultra Arquitetura

•
Porto Alegre, Brazil
-
Architects: Ultra Arquitetura
- Area: 241 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Roberta Gewehr
-
Manufacturers: Casa da Finestra, Casa de Alessa, Ladrilho Santo Antônio, Marcenaria Homestyle, Stilo Elevato
-
Lead Architects: Arthur Lauxen
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Residential Architecture, Extension
- Coordination: Arthur Lauxen
- Project Team: Bruna Feltes, Nicole Xue Fillmann, Isadora Olivieri, Luiza Seabra
- Civil Engineering: MBK Construtora
- City: Porto Alegre
- Country: Brazil
Text description provided by the architects. Transforming an existing residence into a contemporary ensemble, the project expands its spaces, integrates architecture, interiors, and landscape, and bestows a new identity upon the house without losing its essence. The proposal is premised on the client's request for a complete renovation of the existing home, significantly expanding the built areas and modernizing the spaces to breathe new life into the house.