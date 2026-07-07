Ouriques House / Ultra Arquitetura

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Residential Architecture, Extension • Porto Alegre, Brazil Architects: Ultra Arquitetura

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 241 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2025

Photographs Photographs: Roberta Gewehr

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Casa da Finestra , Casa de Alessa , Ladrilho Santo Antônio , Marcenaria Homestyle , Stilo Elevato

Lead Architects: Arthur Lauxen

Category: Residential Architecture, Extension

Coordination: Arthur Lauxen

Project Team: Bruna Feltes, Nicole Xue Fillmann, Isadora Olivieri, Luiza Seabra

Civil Engineering: MBK Construtora

City: Porto Alegre

Country: Brazil

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Text description provided by the architects. Transforming an existing residence into a contemporary ensemble, the project expands its spaces, integrates architecture, interiors, and landscape, and bestows a new identity upon the house without losing its essence. The proposal is premised on the client's request for a complete renovation of the existing home, significantly expanding the built areas and modernizing the spaces to breathe new life into the house.