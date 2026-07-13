Restaurant Huset Svalbard / Snøhetta

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Longyearbyen, Svalbard and Jan Mayen
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Architects: Snøhetta
- Area: 120 m²
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Photographs:Mariell Lind Hansen
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- Category: Restaurant, Restaurant & Bar Interiors
- Entrepreneur And Custom Interior: Henriksen Snekkeri
- Client: Hurtigruten Svalbard
- Acoustic: Kvadrat Acoustics
- Textiles: Kvadrat Acoustics
- City: Longyearbyen
- Country: Svalbard and Jan Mayen
Text description provided by the architects. The ever-changing light and contrasts of Svalbard inspired the new interior of the world's northernmost fine dining restaurant.