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Restaurant Huset Svalbard / Snøhetta

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Restaurant Huset Svalbard / Snøhetta - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, Lighting, Table, ChairRestaurant Huset Svalbard / Snøhetta - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting, BeamRestaurant Huset Svalbard / Snøhetta - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, Lighting, Table, ChairRestaurant Huset Svalbard / Snøhetta - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting, ChairRestaurant Huset Svalbard / Snøhetta - More Images+ 12

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Restaurant, Restaurant & Bar Interiors
Longyearbyen, Svalbard and Jan Mayen
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Restaurant Huset Svalbard / Snøhetta - Image 7 of 17
© Mariell Lind Hansen

Text description provided by the architects. The ever-changing light and contrasts of Svalbard inspired the new interior of the world's northernmost fine dining restaurant.

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Snøhetta
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WoodSteelStone

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsRestaurantInterior DesignHospitality InteriorsRestaurant & Bar InteriorsSvalbard and Jan Mayen

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WoodSteelStoneProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsRestaurantInterior DesignHospitality InteriorsRestaurant & Bar InteriorsSvalbard and Jan Mayen
Cite: "Restaurant Huset Svalbard / Snøhetta" 13 Jul 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1054035/restaurant-huset-svalbard-snohetta> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Mariell Lind Hansen

Huset 餐厅，斯瓦尔巴 / Snøhetta

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