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Tidsmaskinen After-School Center / BBP Arkitekter

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Tidsmaskinen After-School Center / BBP Arkitekter - Interior PhotographyTidsmaskinen After-School Center / BBP Arkitekter - Exterior Photography, BrickTidsmaskinen After-School Center / BBP Arkitekter - Interior Photography, WoodTidsmaskinen After-School Center / BBP Arkitekter - Image 5 of 23Tidsmaskinen After-School Center / BBP Arkitekter - More Images+ 18

Curated by Nina Vuga

Educational Architecture, Other Facilities
København, Denmark
  • Architects: BBP Arkitekter
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1100
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Jens Markus Lindhe
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Randers Tegl
  • Lead Architect: Ebbe Wæhrens
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Tidsmaskinen After-School Center / BBP Arkitekter - Exterior Photography, Brick
© Jens Markus Lindhe

Text description provided by the architects. Tidsmaskinen (The Time Machine) after-school center is an example of complementary architecture, consisting of three distinct buildings: a villa, a greenhouse and a tower, which together form a cohesive ensemble despite 100-year age difference between them.
The villa, built in 1918 for the school's headmaster, has been joined by a new tower that draws inspiration from the site's existing architectural heritage, yet introduces a new typology to the area.
The garden is based on the headmaster's old garden plan but adds some small hills to the otherwise flat Amager, encouraging the children to play in the garden.

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WoodBrick

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureOther facilitiesDenmark

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WoodBrickProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureOther facilitiesDenmark
Cite: "Tidsmaskinen After-School Center / BBP Arkitekter" 08 Jul 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1054008/tidsmaskinen-after-school-center-bbp-arkitekter> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Jens Markus Lindhe

Tidsmaskinen 课后活动中心 / BBP Arkitekter

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