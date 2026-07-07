Showdepot De Groen / Space Encounters

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Text description provided by the architects. Nestled among the large-scale factory halls of Cleantech Park Arnhem, a mysterious presence sets itself apart from the heterogeneous post-industrial landscape: Showdepot DE.GROEN. This monolith of 18 x 18 x 18 metres is the new home for the art collection of collector-and-artist duo Marjolein de Groen and Peter Jordaan. After ten years, they are moving their growing collection of contemporary art from a listed building in Arnhem's city centre to a gleaming cube along a port basin of the Nederrijn.