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Showdepot De Groen / Space Encounters

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Showdepot De Groen / Space Encounters - Image 2 of 28Showdepot De Groen / Space Encounters - Interior Photography, ChairShowdepot De Groen / Space Encounters - Interior Photography, GlassShowdepot De Groen / Space Encounters - Image 5 of 28Showdepot De Groen / Space Encounters - More Images+ 23

Curated by Nina Vuga

Industrial Architecture, Cultural Architecture
Arnhem, The Netherlands
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Showdepot De Groen / Space Encounters - Exterior Photography
© Lorenzo Zandri

Text description provided by the architects. Nestled among the large-scale factory halls of Cleantech Park Arnhem, a mysterious presence sets itself apart from the heterogeneous post-industrial landscape: Showdepot DE.GROEN. This monolith of 18 x 18 x 18 metres is the new home for the art collection of collector-and-artist duo Marjolein de Groen and Peter Jordaan. After ten years, they are moving their growing collection of contemporary art from a listed building in Arnhem's city centre to a gleaming cube along a port basin of the Nederrijn.

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Cite: "Showdepot De Groen / Space Encounters" 07 Jul 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1053992/showdepot-de-groen-space-encounters> ISSN 0719-8884

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