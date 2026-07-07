Casa Co / Aagnes studio + JDEstudio

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Category: Interior Design, House Interiors

Design Team: Aagnes Studio

Landscape Design: Marie-Sant Illumination / Artefaux

City: Guadalajara

Country: Mexico

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Text description provided by the architects. Casa CO, designed by JDEstudio with interiors by Aagnes Studio, is conceived around the pursuit of beauty as a fundamental architectural principle. Rather than treating beauty as a purely aesthetic quality, the project explores it as an organizing force: one that shapes space, materiality, and experience, allowing architecture to become a vessel for reason, spirit, and the sublime.