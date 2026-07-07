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Casa Co / Aagnes studio + JDEstudio

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Casa Co / Aagnes studio + JDEstudio - Image 2 of 28Casa Co / Aagnes studio + JDEstudio - Exterior Photography, ChairCasa Co / Aagnes studio + JDEstudio - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, Table, ChairCasa Co / Aagnes studio + JDEstudio - Interior Photography, WoodCasa Co / Aagnes studio + JDEstudio - More Images+ 23

Curated by Valentina Díaz

Interior Design, House Interiors
Guadalajara, Mexico
  • Architects: Aagnes studio, JDEstudio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1600
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Luis Garvan
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Cesta de Santa & Cole
  • Lead Architects: JDEstduio
  • Lead Architect: Javier Duenas Estrada
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Casa Co / Aagnes studio + JDEstudio - Image 2 of 28
© Luis Garvan

Text description provided by the architects. Casa CO, designed by JDEstudio with interiors by Aagnes Studio, is conceived around the pursuit of beauty as a fundamental architectural principle. Rather than treating beauty as a purely aesthetic quality, the project explores it as an organizing force: one that shapes space, materiality, and experience, allowing architecture to become a vessel for reason, spirit, and the sublime.

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Aagnes studio
Office
JDEstudio
Office

Materials

WoodStone

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInterior DesignResidential InteriorsHouse InteriorsMexico

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WoodStoneProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInterior DesignResidential InteriorsHouse InteriorsMexico
Cite: "Casa Co / Aagnes studio + JDEstudio" 07 Jul 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1042991/casa-co> ISSN 0719-8884

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