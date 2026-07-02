Acervo House / GAM Arquitetos

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Category: Houses, House Interiors

Architects In Charge: Anna Fernandes, Guido Ramos, Marcelo Bezerril

Total Area: 360,73m²

Outdoor Garden Area: 416,09m

Site Area: 700m²

City: Praia do Forte

Country: Brazil

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Text description provided by the architects. Acervo House was conceived from the idea of bringing together architecture, social life, and memory into a single narrative. More than a beach house, the project sought to create spaces capable of reflecting the residents' personality, accommodating their habits, collections, artworks, and moments of gathering.