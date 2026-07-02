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Acervo House / GAM Arquitetos

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Acervo House / GAM Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, ChairAcervo House / GAM Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Wood, Sofa, Shelving, LightingAcervo House / GAM Arquitetos - Image 4 of 20Acervo House / GAM Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, ChairAcervo House / GAM Arquitetos - More Images+ 15

Curated by Susanna Moreira

Houses, House Interiors
Praia do Forte, Brazil
  • Architects In Charge: Anna Fernandes, Guido Ramos, Marcelo Bezerril
  • Total Area: 360,73m²
  • Outdoor Garden Area: 416,09m
  • Site Area: 700m²
  • City: Praia do Forte
  • Country: Brazil
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Acervo House / GAM Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Deck, Garden
© Paola y Renato

Text description provided by the architects. Acervo House was conceived from the idea of bringing together architecture, social life, and memory into a single narrative. More than a beach house, the project sought to create spaces capable of reflecting the residents' personality, accommodating their habits, collections, artworks, and moments of gathering.

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GAM Arquitetos
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WoodStone

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesInterior DesignResidential InteriorsHouse InteriorsBrazil

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WoodStoneProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesInterior DesignResidential InteriorsHouse InteriorsBrazil
Cite: "Acervo House / GAM Arquitetos" [Casa Acervo / GAM Arquitetos] 02 Jul 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1042966/acervo-house-gam-arquitetos> ISSN 0719-8884

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