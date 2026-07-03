Sanctum Retreat / arches

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Bezdonys, Lithuania
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Architects: arches
- Area: 1035 m²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:Leonas Garbačauskas
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Lead Architects: Arūnas Liola, Edgaras Neniškis, Rolandas Liola
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- Category: Hospitality Architecture, Lodging, Tourism
- Lead Team: Arūnas Liola, Greta Gulbinskė
- Project Management: UAB "Viconus"
- Engineering & Consulting > Acoustic: UAB "LT Project"
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: UAB "Inžinierių komanda"
- General Contractor: UAB "Kriautė"
- Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: UAB "Elmava"
- Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: UAB "Sostinės šviesos"
- City: Bezdonys
- Country: Lithuania
Text description provided by the architects. Nestled within a forest clearing near Bezdonys, Lithuania, SANCTUM is a nature therapy retreat that explores how architecture can foster a deeper relationship between people and the natural environment.