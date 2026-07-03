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Sanctum Retreat / arches

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Sanctum Retreat / arches - Exterior PhotographySanctum Retreat / arches - Image 3 of 40Sanctum Retreat / arches - Exterior Photography, Wood, GardenSanctum Retreat / arches - Exterior Photography, WoodSanctum Retreat / arches - More Images+ 35

Curated by Nina Vuga

Hospitality Architecture, Lodging, Tourism
Bezdonys, Lithuania
  • Architects: arches
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1035
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2026
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Leonas Garbačauskas
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Kebony, Interface, Atlas concorde, Gervasoni, Raynaers
  • Lead Architects: Arūnas Liola, Edgaras Neniškis, Rolandas Liola
  • Lead Team: Arūnas Liola, Greta Gulbinskė
  • Project Management: UAB "Viconus"
  • Engineering & Consulting > Acoustic: UAB "LT Project"
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: UAB "Inžinierių komanda"
  • General Contractor: UAB "Kriautė"
  • Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: UAB "Elmava"
  • Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: UAB "Sostinės šviesos"
  • City: Bezdonys
  • Country: Lithuania
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Sanctum Retreat / arches - Image 24 of 40
© Leonas Garbačauskas

Text description provided by the architects. Nestled within a forest clearing near Bezdonys, Lithuania, SANCTUM is a nature therapy retreat that explores how architecture can foster a deeper relationship between people and the natural environment.

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Cite: "Sanctum Retreat / arches" 03 Jul 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1042957/sanctum-retreat-arches> ISSN 0719-8884

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