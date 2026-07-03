Sanctum Retreat / arches

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Hospitality Architecture, Lodging, Tourism • Bezdonys, Lithuania Architects: arches

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 1035 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2026

Photographs Photographs: Leonas Garbačauskas

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Kebony Interface Atlas concorde , Gervasoni , Raynaers Manufacturers:

Lead Architects: Arūnas Liola, Edgaras Neniškis, Rolandas Liola

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Text description provided by the architects. Nestled within a forest clearing near Bezdonys, Lithuania, SANCTUM is a nature therapy retreat that explores how architecture can foster a deeper relationship between people and the natural environment.