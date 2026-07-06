PERMA Serifos Retreat / MOLD Architects

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Architects: MOLD Architects
- Area: 270 m²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:Giorgos Sfakianakis
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Manufacturers: 3T CONSTRUCTIONS, BOX INTERIORS, BUSTER AND PUNCH, CANEPLEX, KIPEUSIS, LED AND MORE, P. ROUSSOS & SIA, PAPAPOLITIS, SET, STARIDAS, STONECRETE
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Lead Architects: Iliana Kerestetzi
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- Category: Hospitality Architecture
- Lead Team: Iliana Kerestetzi
- Design Team: Stefanos Maniatis, Maria Vrettou, Konstantinos Vlachoulis
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Technodynamics
- Engineering & Consulting > Mep: TEAM M-H
- Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: IFI
- General Contractor: Aris Sfikas
- Country: Greece
Text description provided by the architects. Perma is a five-residence retreat set into a rocky north-facing slope on Serifos Island, Greece.