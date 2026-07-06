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PERMA Serifos Retreat / MOLD Architects

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PERMA Serifos Retreat / MOLD Architects - Image 2 of 34PERMA Serifos Retreat / MOLD Architects - Interior Photography, Bedroom, ChairPERMA Serifos Retreat / MOLD Architects - Image 4 of 34PERMA Serifos Retreat / MOLD Architects - Interior PhotographyPERMA Serifos Retreat / MOLD Architects - More Images+ 29

Curated by Nina Vuga

Hospitality Architecture
Greece
  • Architects: MOLD Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  270
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2026
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Giorgos Sfakianakis
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  3T CONSTRUCTIONS, BOX INTERIORS, BUSTER AND PUNCH, CANEPLEX, KIPEUSIS, LED AND MORE, P. ROUSSOS & SIA, PAPAPOLITIS, SET, STARIDAS, STONECRETE
  • Lead Architects: Iliana Kerestetzi
  • Lead Team: Iliana Kerestetzi
  • Design Team: Stefanos Maniatis, Maria Vrettou, Konstantinos Vlachoulis
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Technodynamics
  • Engineering & Consulting > Mep: TEAM M-H
  • Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: IFI
  • General Contractor: Aris Sfikas
  • Country: Greece
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
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PERMA Serifos Retreat / MOLD Architects - Image 12 of 34
© Giorgos Sfakianakis

Text description provided by the architects. Perma is a five-residence retreat set into a rocky north-facing slope on Serifos Island, Greece.

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Cite: "PERMA Serifos Retreat / MOLD Architects" 06 Jul 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1042953/perma-retreat-mold-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

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