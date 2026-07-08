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The 798·751 Train Street Renovation / Studio NOR

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The 798·751 Train Street Renovation / Studio NOR - Exterior Photography, HandrailThe 798·751 Train Street Renovation / Studio NOR - Exterior Photography, Steel, DeckThe 798·751 Train Street Renovation / Studio NOR - Exterior Photography, SteelThe 798·751 Train Street Renovation / Studio NOR - Exterior Photography, SteelThe 798·751 Train Street Renovation / Studio NOR - More Images+ 37

Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang

Installations & Structures, Renovation
Beijing, China
  • Architects: Studio NOR
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  4000
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Haoyu Ran
  • Lead Architects: Boyuan Jiang, Jingwen Wang, Shuo Yang
  • Design Team: Boyuan Jiang, Jingwen Wang, Shuo Yang，Zijie He, Jin Gan, Yichen Jin, Haitao Tai，Jiajie Li
  • Contractors: Hubei Muzhiyi Decoration Engineering Co., Ltd.、JingKai Construction Group Co., Ltd.
  • Structure & Mep & Construction Drawing: Shenzhen Hitrus Design
  • Lighting Design Consultant: Studio BLRR
  • Clients: Beijing 798 Cultural Technology Co., Ltd.
  • City: Beijing
  • Country: China
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The 798·751 Train Street Renovation / Studio NOR - Exterior Photography, Handrail
© Haoyu Ran

Text description provided by the architects. The "Train Street," located in the core area of Beijing's 798·751 Park, originally served as the coal yard and railway terminus for the 751 Factory. It was later repurposed into an underground garage, and after a dozen decommissioned train carriages were placed along the tracks on both sides of the garage's rooftop plaza, the site was opened to the public. However, the space subsequently suffered from a loss of vitality. Studio NOR utilized a lightweight, modular micro-renovation strategy, successfully transformed this passive, corridor-like passage into a vibrant community destination.

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInstallations & StructuresLandscape ArchitectureRefurbishmentRenovationChina
Cite: "The 798·751 Train Street Renovation / Studio NOR" 08 Jul 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1042915/the-798-star-751-train-street-renovation-studio-nor> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Haoyu Ran

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