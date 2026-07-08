The 798·751 Train Street Renovation / Studio NOR

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Category: Installations & Structures, Renovation

Design Team: Boyuan Jiang, Jingwen Wang, Shuo Yang，Zijie He, Jin Gan, Yichen Jin, Haitao Tai，Jiajie Li

Contractors: Hubei Muzhiyi Decoration Engineering Co., Ltd.、JingKai Construction Group Co., Ltd.

Structure & Mep & Construction Drawing: Shenzhen Hitrus Design

Lighting Design Consultant: Studio BLRR

Clients: Beijing 798 Cultural Technology Co., Ltd.

City: Beijing

Country: China

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Text description provided by the architects. The "Train Street," located in the core area of Beijing's 798·751 Park, originally served as the coal yard and railway terminus for the 751 Factory. It was later repurposed into an underground garage, and after a dozen decommissioned train carriages were placed along the tracks on both sides of the garage's rooftop plaza, the site was opened to the public. However, the space subsequently suffered from a loss of vitality. Studio NOR utilized a lightweight, modular micro-renovation strategy, successfully transformed this passive, corridor-like passage into a vibrant community destination.