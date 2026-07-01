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No.41 House / Tristan Burfield

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No.41 House / Tristan Burfield - Exterior PhotographyNo.41 House / Tristan Burfield - Interior Photography, Wood, ChairNo.41 House / Tristan Burfield - Interior Photography, WoodNo.41 House / Tristan Burfield - Image 5 of 27No.41 House / Tristan Burfield - More Images+ 22

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Houses
Red Hill South, Australia
  • Architects: Tristan Burfield
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  420
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Tom Ross
  • Category: Houses
  • Contractor: iBuild Group
  • Landscape: Sam Cox
  • City: Red Hill South
  • Country: Australia
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No.41 House / Tristan Burfield - Exterior Photography
© Tom Ross

Text description provided by the architects. In the hinterland of Victoria's Mornington Peninsula, Red Hill is a distinguished area known for its rustic charm. A cool climate with high rainfall is renowned for food and wine destinations, along with its production of Pinot Noirs and Chardonnays. It's home to truffle and berry farms, markets, walking trails, and an unassuming slow pace of living with a focus on the outdoors.

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Tristan Burfield
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Materials

SteelConcrete

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesAustralia

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SteelConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesAustralia
Cite: "No.41 House / Tristan Burfield" 01 Jul 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1042893/n1-house-tristan-burfield> ISSN 0719-8884

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