No.41 House / Tristan Burfield

+ 22

Category: Houses

Contractor: iBuild Group

Landscape: Sam Cox

City: Red Hill South

Country: Australia

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. In the hinterland of Victoria's Mornington Peninsula, Red Hill is a distinguished area known for its rustic charm. A cool climate with high rainfall is renowned for food and wine destinations, along with its production of Pinot Noirs and Chardonnays. It's home to truffle and berry farms, markets, walking trails, and an unassuming slow pace of living with a focus on the outdoors.