No.41 House / Tristan Burfield

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Architects: Tristan Burfield
- Area: 420 m²
- Year: 2024
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Photographs:Tom Ross
Text description provided by the architects. In the hinterland of Victoria's Mornington Peninsula, Red Hill is a distinguished area known for its rustic charm. A cool climate with high rainfall is renowned for food and wine destinations, along with its production of Pinot Noirs and Chardonnays. It's home to truffle and berry farms, markets, walking trails, and an unassuming slow pace of living with a focus on the outdoors.