Enkime HQ / RHO

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Category: Interior Design, Offices Interiors

Lead Team: Jannick Naumann

Architecture Offices: Linie Creutzfeldt Architekten

City: Berlin

Country: Germany

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Text description provided by the architects. Enkime HQ is the new headquarters for one of Europe's leading social media agencies, set within a historic industrial courtyard along the Spree in Berlin-Charlottenburg. The brief called for a workplace that could hold the agency's creator-driven, collaborative culture without falling into the visual language typical of agency offices: glossy, branded, disposable.