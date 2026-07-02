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Enkime HQ / RHO

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Enkime HQ / RHO - Interior Photography, ChairEnkime HQ / RHO - Interior PhotographyEnkime HQ / RHO - Interior Photography, BathroomEnkime HQ / RHO - Interior PhotographyEnkime HQ / RHO - More Images+ 20

Curated by Nina Vuga

Interior Design, Offices Interiors
Berlin, Germany
  • Architects: RHO
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1000
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2026
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Clemens Poloczek
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  B&B Italia, Casa Lumi Basics, Ege, Faust Linoleum, HAG, HAY, Kooij, Kvadrat, MDF Italia, Marset, Palet, miniforms , sammode
  • Lead Architects: Lennart Zemke, Nikita Marykov
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Enkime HQ / RHO - Interior Photography, Chair
© Clemens Poloczek

Text description provided by the architects. Enkime HQ is the new headquarters for one of Europe's leading social media agencies, set within a historic industrial courtyard along the Spree in Berlin-Charlottenburg. The brief called for a workplace that could hold the agency's creator-driven, collaborative culture without falling into the visual language typical of agency offices: glossy, branded, disposable.

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Cite: "Enkime HQ / RHO" 02 Jul 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1042889/enkime-hq-rho> ISSN 0719-8884

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