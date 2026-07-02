Enkime HQ / RHO

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Berlin, Germany
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Architects: RHO
- Area: 1000 m²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:Clemens Poloczek
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Manufacturers: B&B Italia, Casa Lumi Basics, Ege, Faust Linoleum, HAG, HAY, Kooij, Kvadrat, MDF Italia, Marset, Palet, miniforms , sammode
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Lead Architects: Lennart Zemke, Nikita Marykov
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- Category: Interior Design, Offices Interiors
- Lead Team: Jannick Naumann
- Architecture Offices: Linie Creutzfeldt Architekten
- City: Berlin
- Country: Germany
Text description provided by the architects. Enkime HQ is the new headquarters for one of Europe's leading social media agencies, set within a historic industrial courtyard along the Spree in Berlin-Charlottenburg. The brief called for a workplace that could hold the agency's creator-driven, collaborative culture without falling into the visual language typical of agency offices: glossy, branded, disposable.