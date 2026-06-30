Casa Tahiti Interior / Margine

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Renovation, Residential Interiors, Apartment Interiors • Roma, Italy Architects: Margine

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 100 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2026

Photographs Photographs: Nicolò Panzeri

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Artemide , CE.SI. Ceramica , Divani Store , Elica , Flos , Grandinetti , HAY , HD Surface , Irsap , Kartell , Krion , Lozzi srl , Schipani Arredamenti kroton , Slide

Lead Architects: Giulio Ciccarese, Valentina Pontieri

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Text description provided by the architects. Located in a vibrant Roman neighborhood between Pigneto and Torpignattara, an area currently undergoing a remarkable cultural transformation and home to a growing community of young creatives, Casa Tahiti is the latest residential renovation completed by the architecture studio Margine.