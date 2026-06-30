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Casa Tahiti Interior / Margine

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Casa Tahiti Interior / Margine - Interior Photography, Shelving, WoodCasa Tahiti Interior / Margine - Interior Photography, BathroomCasa Tahiti Interior / Margine - Interior Photography, Bathroom, SinkCasa Tahiti Interior / Margine - Image 5 of 19Casa Tahiti Interior / Margine - More Images+ 14

  • Curated by Nina Vuga
Renovation, Residential Interiors, Apartment Interiors
Roma, Italy
  • Architects: Margine
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  100
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2026
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Nicolò Panzeri
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Artemide, CE.SI. Ceramica, Divani Store, Elica, Flos, Grandinetti, HAY, HD Surface, Irsap, Kartell, Krion, Lozzi srl, Schipani Arredamenti kroton, Slide
  • Lead Architects: Giulio Ciccarese, Valentina Pontieri
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Casa Tahiti Interior / Margine - Image 5 of 19
© Nicolò Panzeri

Text description provided by the architects. Located in a vibrant Roman neighborhood between Pigneto and Torpignattara, an area currently undergoing a remarkable cultural transformation and home to a growing community of young creatives, Casa Tahiti is the latest residential renovation completed by the architecture studio Margine.

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsRefurbishmentRenovationInterior DesignResidential InteriorsApartment InteriorsItaly
Cite: "Casa Tahiti Interior / Margine" 30 Jun 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1042882/casa-tahiti-margine> ISSN 0719-8884

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