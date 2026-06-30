Casa Tahiti Interior / Margine

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Architects: Margine
- Area: 100 m²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:Nicolò Panzeri
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Manufacturers: Artemide, CE.SI. Ceramica, Divani Store, Elica, Flos, Grandinetti, HAY, HD Surface, Irsap, Kartell, Krion, Lozzi srl, Schipani Arredamenti kroton, Slide
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Lead Architects: Giulio Ciccarese, Valentina Pontieri
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- Category: Renovation, Residential Interiors, Apartment Interiors
- City: Roma
- Country: Italy
Text description provided by the architects. Located in a vibrant Roman neighborhood between Pigneto and Torpignattara, an area currently undergoing a remarkable cultural transformation and home to a growing community of young creatives, Casa Tahiti is the latest residential renovation completed by the architecture studio Margine.