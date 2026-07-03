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Lake house / Ultra Architects

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Lake house / Ultra Architects - Image 2 of 17Lake house / Ultra Architects - Image 3 of 17Lake house / Ultra Architects - Interior Photography, Wood, BedroomLake house / Ultra Architects - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting, Beam, Glass, ChairLake house / Ultra Architects - More Images+ 12

Curated by Nina Vuga

Residential Architecture, Houses
Wiewiórczyn, Poland
  • Architects: Ultra Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  180
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2026
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Przemysław Turlej
  • Lead Architects: Marcin Kościuch, Tomasz Osięgłowski
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Lake house / Ultra Architects - Image 3 of 17
© Przemysław Turlej

Text description provided by the architects. Lake House is located on the shore of a lake in western Poland. Designed as a contemporary retreat immersed in nature, the project explores the relationship between architecture, landscape, and local cultural traditions. The concept was inspired by the simple utility structures commonly found around lakes-boathouses, storage sheds, and hangars used for water sports equipment. Their honest forms and durable materials became the starting point for a modern interpretation of a lakeside dwelling.

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Cite: "Lake house / Ultra Architects" 03 Jul 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1042876/lake-house-ultra-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

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