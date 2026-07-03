Lake house / Ultra Architects

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Text description provided by the architects. Lake House is located on the shore of a lake in western Poland. Designed as a contemporary retreat immersed in nature, the project explores the relationship between architecture, landscape, and local cultural traditions. The concept was inspired by the simple utility structures commonly found around lakes-boathouses, storage sheds, and hangars used for water sports equipment. Their honest forms and durable materials became the starting point for a modern interpretation of a lakeside dwelling.