Lake house / Ultra Architects

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Wiewiórczyn, Poland
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Architects: Ultra Architects
- Area: 180 m²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:Przemysław Turlej
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Lead Architects: Marcin Kościuch, Tomasz Osięgłowski
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- Category: Residential Architecture, Houses
- Design Team: Anna Szewczyk, Roderyk Milik, Mateusz Jóźwiak, Anna Winna
- City: Wiewiórczyn
- Country: Poland
Text description provided by the architects. Lake House is located on the shore of a lake in western Poland. Designed as a contemporary retreat immersed in nature, the project explores the relationship between architecture, landscape, and local cultural traditions. The concept was inspired by the simple utility structures commonly found around lakes-boathouses, storage sheds, and hangars used for water sports equipment. Their honest forms and durable materials became the starting point for a modern interpretation of a lakeside dwelling.