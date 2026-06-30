Malhaar Residence / Vaissnavi Shukl

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Architects: Vaissnavi Shukl
- Area: 3650 ft²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:Harsheen Mengar
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Text description provided by the architects. Located on the quiet outskirts of Ahmedabad, Malhaar gathers itself inward, forming a single-storey world organized around a central court — a space that is less a void and more a living core. Here, the architecture does not simply enclose; it orbits. Daily life unfolds in slow circulation along the edges of this open centre, where movement, light, and air are constantly in dialogue.