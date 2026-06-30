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Malhaar Residence / Vaissnavi Shukl

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Malhaar Residence / Vaissnavi Shukl - Interior Photography, WoodMalhaar Residence / Vaissnavi Shukl - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Sofa, Table, ChairMalhaar Residence / Vaissnavi Shukl - Image 4 of 13Malhaar Residence / Vaissnavi Shukl - Interior Photography, WoodMalhaar Residence / Vaissnavi Shukl - More Images+ 8

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Ahmedabad, India
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Text description provided by the architects. Located on the quiet outskirts of Ahmedabad, Malhaar gathers itself inward, forming a single-storey world organized around a central court — a space that is less a void and more a living core. Here, the architecture does not simply enclose; it orbits. Daily life unfolds in slow circulation along the edges of this open centre, where movement, light, and air are constantly in dialogue.

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Vaissnavi Shukl
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ConcreteBrick

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Cite: "Malhaar Residence / Vaissnavi Shukl" 30 Jun 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1042859/malhaar-residence-vaissnavi-shukl> ISSN 0719-8884

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