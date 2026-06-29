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Brick Tower Mixed Use Building / ASA Studio

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Brick Tower Mixed Use Building / ASA Studio - Exterior Photography, BrickBrick Tower Mixed Use Building / ASA Studio - Interior PhotographyBrick Tower Mixed Use Building / ASA Studio - Interior Photography, Wood, BrickBrick Tower Mixed Use Building / ASA Studio - Image 5 of 28Brick Tower Mixed Use Building / ASA Studio - More Images+ 23

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Mixed Use Architecture, Housing, Office Buildings
Kigali, Rwanda
  • Architects: ASA Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  835
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2026
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Gaël Vande weghe
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Clay bricks
  • Lead Architects: Francesco Stassi, Zeno Riondato, Rocco Cislaghi, Alice Tasca
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Brick Tower Mixed Use Building / ASA Studio - Image 7 of 28
© Gaël Vande weghe

Text description provided by the architects. A locally built brick tower rises from a sea of corrugated-iron roofs in an upgrading Kigali neighborhood, proving that a comfortable, naturally ventilated high-rise can be built with local materials, without air conditioning or high technology.

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ASA Studio
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Material

Brick

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsMixed Use ArchitectureResidential ArchitectureHousingOfficesOffice buildingsRwanda

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BrickProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsMixed Use ArchitectureResidential ArchitectureHousingOfficesOffice buildingsRwanda
Cite: "Brick Tower Mixed Use Building / ASA Studio" 29 Jun 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1042802/brick-tower-mixed-use-building-asa-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

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