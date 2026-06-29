Brick Tower Mixed Use Building / ASA Studio

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Kigali, Rwanda
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Architects: ASA Studio
- Area: 835 m²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:Gaël Vande weghe
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Manufacturers: Clay bricks
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Lead Architects: Francesco Stassi, Zeno Riondato, Rocco Cislaghi, Alice Tasca
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- Category: Mixed Use Architecture, Housing, Office Buildings
- Lead Team: Rocco Cislaghi
- Design Team: Francesco Stassi, Fabrice Uwiduhaye
- Technical Team: Zeno Riondato, Alice Tasca
- Engineering & Consulting > Mep: O&M Engineering
- General Contractor: Max Construction Solutions Ltd
- City: Kigali
- Country: Rwanda
Text description provided by the architects. A locally built brick tower rises from a sea of corrugated-iron roofs in an upgrading Kigali neighborhood, proving that a comfortable, naturally ventilated high-rise can be built with local materials, without air conditioning or high technology.